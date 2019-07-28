WCH Little League State tournament report

The Washington C.H. Little League baseball program sent two of its three all-star teams to the State tournament over the weekend.

Near Ashtabula, The 10-year-old all-stars lost their first game to Canfield, 11-1 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Washington C.H. all-stars lost to Guernsey County, 9-6, ending their tournament run.

The Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars lost their first game Saturday against Boardman, 6-4.

On Sunday, the 11-year-old squad defeated Grand Valley, 11-0 in four innings.

The 11-year-old team plays Monday at 8 p.m. against Bellevue at Cambridge.

Please look for more coverage in the Record-Herald later this week.