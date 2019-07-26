Sports In Brief

Cubs acquire Holland from Giants for lefty bullpen option

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Derek Holland was acquired by the Cubs from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named, giving the Cubs a new left-handed option out of the bullpen.

As part of the trade announced Friday, San Francisco agreed to send Chicago $1,846,505 to cover all but $425,000 of the $2,271,505 remaining in Holland’s $6.5 million salary this year. San Francisco also agreed to a conditional $500,000 payment if the Cubs decline Holland’s $6.5 million option for 2020 and pay him a $500,000 buyout.

The 32-year-old is 2-4 with a 5.90 ERA in seven starts and 24 relief appearances this year. He started the season in the rotation and was 1-4 with a 23.63 ERA when he was moved to the bullpen in mid-May. He has a 5.03 ERA as a reliever this season but has held left-handers to a .182 batting average with one extra-base hit in 89 plate appearances this year.

He had a 0.68 ERA over 10 appearances from late June until he allowed four runs against the New York Mets on July 20. He was designated for assignment the next day.

Holland is 78-77 with a 4.51 ERA in 221 starts and 54 relief appearances for Texas (2009-16), the Chicago White Sox (2017) and San Francisco (2018-19).

Chicago designated lefty Tim Collins for assignment to open a roster spot. Collins had a 3.12 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Cubs this year.

———

Coroner rules sudden cardiac death for 22-year-old runner

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled that a 22-year-old woman who collapsed while running in the Cleveland Marathon suffered sudden cardiac death.

The Cuyahoga (cy-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that Taylor Ceepo’s accidental death was in “association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use and cardiomyopathy.” It didn’t provide any other details and said in the statement that the autopsy hadn’t yet been completed.

Pseudoephedrine is commonly used to treat stuffy nose or sinus problems. Cardiomyopathy is heart muscle disease.

The Medina woman died at a hospital after collapsing May 19 as she nearly finished a half marathon.

There were an estimated 15,000 runners that day.

Walsh University in North Canton said Ceepo graduated this spring and had been on the women’s soccer team.

———

UConn will pay $17M to leave the AAC for Big East

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a $17 million exit fee to the American Athletic Conference, so the school can rejoin the Big East next year.

AAC bylaws stipulate any school seeking to leave the conference must give 27 months’ notice and pay a $12 million fee, but the sides negotiated the higher fee for UConn to leave sooner.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict in a statement Friday thanked AAC Mike Aresco and his staff for their professionalism during the transition process.

Aresco praised Benedict for helping the sides reach a “swift and amicable resolution.”

The Huskies will join the Big East in all sports except football, men’s and women’s ice hockey and rowing.

UConn also announced Friday its football program will become an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020.

———

Final Alpine stage of Tour de France cut by more than half

TIGNES, France (AP) — The final Alpine stage of the Tour de France will be shortened to just 59 kilometers (37 miles) because of adverse weather conditions in the mountain range.

After Stage 19 was stopped because of hailstorms that caused a landslide on the route, race organizers said two of three climbs will be eliminated from Saturday’s stage.

“Due to difficult weather conditions expected … and landslides noticed, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified,” they said in a statement.

The stage to the ski resort of Val Thorens, the last major difficulty before the race reaches Paris on Sunday, had an initial length of 130 kilometers (81 miles).

———

Rublev upsets top-seeded Thiem to reach Hamburg semifinals

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Friday.

Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev survived a scare before rallying to beat Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Krajinovic was a set and a break up and serving for the match before Zverev recovered, breaking back with a backhand down the line, much to the delight of his home crowd.

The German never looked back and went on to win 91% of his first-serve points in the decider to set up a semifinal against defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili, after the fourth-seeded Georgian beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.

———

Aaron Hernandez estate settles wrongful death lawsuit

BOSTON (AP) — The estate of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing.

Court records show that a Superior Court judge Tuesday issued an order of dismissal of the suit brought by the families of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

William Kennedy, a lawyer for the Furtado family, told The Boston Globe in an email that the terms are confidential.

Kenneth Kolpan, a lawyer for de Abreu’s widow, said the settlement “honors the legacy and memory of Daniel de Abreu.”

George Leontire, a lawyer for Hernandez’s estate, said no assets of the estate were used to settle.

Prosecutors alleged Hernandez shot the men in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub.

Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017.

———

Giants receiver Corey Coleman tears ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.

Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.

The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.

Shepard’s status is week to week.

———

Florida St assistant Dennis Gates now Cleveland St coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has hired Florida State assistant Dennis Gates as its basketball coach.

Gates has spent the past eight seasons on Leonard Hamilton’s staff with the Seminoles.

The 39-year-old Gates replaces Dennis Felton, who was fired July 12 by Cleveland State after going 22-44 in two seasons. Cleveland State on Friday said Gates is to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The Vikings have been abysmal the past few years, going 5-13 in the Horizon League last season. Eight players from last year’s team have entered the NCAA database of players interested in transferring.

Gates was a strong recruiter at FSU, and Cleveland State is hoping some of his connections can help attract high-tier players.

———

Jeter’s foundation donates $3.2M for Michigan ballfields

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A charitable organization founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is donating about $3.2 million to renovate a baseball and softball complex at his Michigan high school.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools district announced the donation Thursday from the Turn 2 Foundation. Planned work includes new fields, seating and dugouts as well as synthetic turf. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports school officials say the project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Jeter, who is the Miami Marlins CEO, says in a statement that he hopes the project “will inspire local youth to work hard to achieve their full potential and accomplish their goals.”

Jeter graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1992 and the baseball field at the complex was named Derek Jeter Field in his honor in 2012.