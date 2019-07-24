Blue Lions hold grades 3-8 football camp

The Washington Blue Lions on July 23 and 24 held a football camp for youth that will be in grades 3-8 this upcoming school year. Above are the youngsters who took part, along with high school players and coaching staff members. The Blue Lion varsity football team opens the 2019 season at home with Senior Night on Friday, Aug. 30 hosting Blanchester.

The Washington Blue Lions on July 23 and 24 held a football camp for youth that will be in grades 3-8 this upcoming school year. Above are the youngsters who took part, along with high school players and coaching staff members. The Blue Lion varsity football team opens the 2019 season at home with Senior Night on Friday, Aug. 30 hosting Blanchester.