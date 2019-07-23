State-bound!

After being rained out on Monday, the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team hosted the team from Enon Tuesday for the District 8 Little League championship.

After defeating Enon Saturday evening, 20-0, Washington rolled to a 15-0 win in three innings Tuesday.

Washington will now prepare to take part in the Little League State tournament beginning Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Cambridge.

Washington scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Aden Osborne led off and reached on an error. He soon stole second. Another error allowed him to reach third.

Osborne scored on a wild pitch and Jameson Hyer walked.

Hyer stole second and scored on a single by Austin Brown.

Cooper Enochs hit into a fielder’s choice with Brown forced at second.

Enochs stole second and scored on a single by Cooper Robertson.

Robertson went to third on an error on the play.

Kaden Bryant singled to score Robertson to make it 4-0, Washington.

Bryant stole second and Armstrong walked.

Noah Haithcock walked to load the bases.

Javin Baker lined out to third and the next batter popped out to end the inning.

In the top of the second, with two outs and a runner at first base, Baker made a fine play on a liner at second, going back into the outfield grass and making a tumbling catch.

The bottom of the second was the big inning for Washington, as they scored nine times, setting up the run-rule for the third inning.

Kyler Vernier led off with an infield hit and Brown singled to left.

Cam Morton singled, scoring Vernier and Brown to give the all-stars a 6-0 lead.

Andrew Young singled to right field and Morton scored when Bryant reached on an error.

Young stole third and Armstrong walked to load the bases.

Haithcock hit into a fielder’s choice with a force at second, scoring Young to make it 8-0.

A passed ball sent Bryant home with the ninth run.

Baker had an infield hit that scored Haithcock to give Washington a 10-0 lead.

Lucas King laced a triple to score Baker (11-0).

With two away, Brown hit a triple that scored King to make it 12-0.

Morton reached on an error that scored Brown to set the score at 13-0.

Morton stole second and Young walked before Enon recorded the third out of the inning.

Enon got its only hit of the game with two out in the top of the third.

Washington needed two runs to invoke the run-rule (a 15-run lead after three innings or a 10-run lead after four innings).

Armstrong led off with an infield hit and Haithcock hit a single into center field.

A wild pitch moved the runners up and Baker walked, loading the bases.

King reached on an error that scored Armstrong and Vernier followed with an infield hit that scored Haithcock, ending the game with a final score of 15-0.

Pitching for the Washington C.H. all-stars, Austin Brown pitched the first inning with one strikeout and one hit batsman; Cooper Robertson pitched the second inning with one walk and two strikeouts and Luke Armstrong pitched the third inning, with one hit and two strikeouts.

“This is a good group of boys,” Washington manager Aaron Robertson said. “Obviously, they’re good baseball players, but, they’re even better kids. We’re just real excited to have them.

“We’re looking forward to going to State,” Robertson said. “There will be some fantastic baseball teams there. We’ll have to come with everything we’ve got and give it a good run for our money there.

“The parents drive these kids to practice every day,” Robertson said. “They drive out to the barn to hit a couple of times a week. Todd Brown has a barn that we hit in. We have a batting cage in there. The parents are very supportive and I’m thankful for that. They’re just a great group of kids and a great group of parents. We’re looking forward to having a really good time with all of them in Cambridge.

“My coaches are Jeremy Hyer, Steve Haithcock, Todd Brown and Josh Morton,” Robertson said. “They have been fantastic; just a good group of baseball minds as well as just good men to help lead these kids.”

Offensively for Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars: Aden Osborne, 0-1, roe, 1 run; Jameson Hyer, 0-0, bb, sb, 1 run; Austin Brown, 3-3, 2 rbi, 3b, 2 runs; Cooper Enochs, 0-1, fc, sb, 1 run; Cooper Robertson, 1-1, 1 rbi, 1 run; Kaden Bryant, 1-2, sb, roe, 1 rbi, 1 run; Luke Armstrong, 1-1, 2 bb, 1 run; Noah Haithcock, 1-2, bb, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Javin Baker, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 run, bb; Kyler Vernier, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Cam Morton, 1-1, 2 rbi, roe, sb, 1 run; Andrew Young, 1-1, sb, bb, 1 run; Lucas King, 1-1, 3b, 1 rbi, 1 run, roe.

RHE

E 000 xxx — 0 1 6

W 492 xxx — 15 13 0

2019 DISTRICT 8 CHAMPION WASHINGTON C.H. 11-YEAR-OLD ALL-STARS — The team gathers on the mound with their championship banner after defeating Enon 15-0 Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (kneeling, at left); Cooper Enochs; (kneeling, at right); Aden Osborne; (first row, l-r); Kaden Bryant, Jameson Hyer, Luke Armstrong, Cameron Morton, Austin Brown, Kyler Vernier, Lucas King, Noah Haithcock, Cooper Robertson, Andrew Young, Javin Baker; (back, l-r); manager Aaron Robertson and coaches Todd Brown, Jeremy Hyer, Steve Haithcock and Josh Morton. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_WCH-11-all-stars-District-champs-2019.jpg 2019 DISTRICT 8 CHAMPION WASHINGTON C.H. 11-YEAR-OLD ALL-STARS — The team gathers on the mound with their championship banner after defeating Enon 15-0 Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (kneeling, at left); Cooper Enochs; (kneeling, at right); Aden Osborne; (first row, l-r); Kaden Bryant, Jameson Hyer, Luke Armstrong, Cameron Morton, Austin Brown, Kyler Vernier, Lucas King, Noah Haithcock, Cooper Robertson, Andrew Young, Javin Baker; (back, l-r); manager Aaron Robertson and coaches Todd Brown, Jeremy Hyer, Steve Haithcock and Josh Morton. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Javin Baker takes off for second base after a wild pitch for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team during their District 8 Little League championship game against Enon Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Little League field at Lewis Street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Javin-Baker.jpg Javin Baker takes off for second base after a wild pitch for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-star team during their District 8 Little League championship game against Enon Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Little League field at Lewis Street. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Luke Armstrong pitches for the Washington C.H. all-stars during the third inning of the District 8 Little League championship game against Enon Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the field at Lewis Street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Luke-Armstrong-pitch.jpg Luke Armstrong pitches for the Washington C.H. all-stars during the third inning of the District 8 Little League championship game against Enon Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the field at Lewis Street. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

WCH 11-year-old all-stars win District 8 title