Classic winner

The weather was dangerously hot on the last two days of the 2019 Fayette County Fair.

That is why Saturday’s harness races were postponed until Sunday.

The races were held without incident Sunday.

Nvrpoptdaplugs, driven by Ken Holliday, won the annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic, the 15th and final race of the day, in a time of 1:59.3.

The Record-Herald sat down with Dr. Bob Schwartz, President of the Fayette County Senior Fairboard, who spoke about the event, the decision to postpone the races for 24 hours and his appreciation for those who came to work at the harness races on Sunday.

“Our decision was made because the heat index was predicted to be over 105 (degrees) Saturday,” Schwartz said. “I think it was at least 107 or 108, depending on who you talked to and your location.

“The cut-off point on the heat index seems to be 105,” Schwartz said. “They advise not to have racing if the heat index is 105 or above. So, I called the Ohio State Racing Commission and I also called the Department of Agriculture and State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey and they were all in agreement that, even though the inconvenience of not having the races during the actual fair, that the right decision was to postpone the races until Sunday, when the heat index was going to be less.

“There were two tracks in Pennsylvania that closed on Saturday,” Schwartz said. “The thoroughbred’s program at Saratoga was cancelled on Saturday. They were contemplating cancelling the races at Scioto Downs Saturday night if the heat index exceeded 105.

“Taking all of that into consideration, I thought it was best to err on the side of caution,” Schwartz said. “For our equine athletes and our trainers and grooms, that we would postpone the races for one day until the temperature and humidity was a little less. It just made for better racing conditions.

“This is a more normal type of situation,” Schwartz said, referring to the much less oppressive weather Sunday afternoon. “We are in Ohio in July, so, you are going to have heat and humidity. But, usually we don’t have the excessive heat like we had Friday and Saturday. Today the weather was kind of threatening. Around 2 o’clock there was quite a gust of wind that came through and the skies got very dark. I was quite concerned whether we would be able to get the entire program in or not.

“We had the total program that we had scheduled for Saturday,” Schwartz said. “We ran that program today and it came off without a hitch. The attendance was down, obviously, because of the change of date. If I had to make the same decision again, I would do the same thing. I just felt it would be putting our horses and trainers in harm’s way if we had gone (Saturday) with the heat as bad as it was.”

Schwartz expressed his appreciation for everyone who helped make the harness races possible.

“I owe a big debt of gratitude to all of our officials,” Schwartz said. “I called all of them Saturday morning when we decided that we would postpone the program. All of them graciously rearranged their schedules. Certainly they deserve a big thank you.

“Everybody that helped today,” Schwartz said. “I had seven Fairboard members who were out here on an unscheduled day, so to speak, helping me. We had a tremendous track crew with Dean Glispie and Joey George, they did a fantastic job of keeping the track watered and conditioned. We couldn’t have pulled this off without their efforts. They were here at 7 o’clock this morning and they stayed until 3:30 when we finished and they never left their post.

“I assume we put on about 20 loads of water,”Schwartz said. “Dean was screening or manicuring our track to get it in tip-top shape. I thought it was a very fast and safe track today. The Classic went in 1:59.3, which may be a track record, I’ll have to check the list. If it’s not, it’s awfully close to a track record.”

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, PURSE $4,183

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Ocean Rock, Dan Noble, Dan Noble, 3.40, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Epic Ace, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus, 2.10, 2.10; 3. Mel Matt, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe, 2.10

Time: 29.2, 58.3, 1:28.3, 1:57.4

Exacta, 5-2, 13.80; Quinella, 2-5, 3.40

Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Mcsalty, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey; 5. Tick’s A Yankin, Tyler Smith, Rosy Weaver; 6. Megalodon Shark, Luke Hanners, Kayne Kauffman; 7. Knight Timesacomin, Mark Winters Jr., Jesse Bolen

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, PURSE $5,411

1. Peter’s Express, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty, 8.80, 4.00, 4.60; 2. Uncle Joe, Ryan Holton, Earl Owings, 12.40, 8.60

Time: 31.3, 1:01.4, 1:32.1, 2:02.3

Exacta, 4-3, 29.40; Quinella, 3-4, 16.20; Daily Double, 5-4, 10.40

3. Fast Talkin’ Peter, Dan Noble, Jerry Roberts; 4. Forgotten Treasure, Michelle Caldwell, Roger Hughes Jr., 5. Twin B Peter, Tyler Smith, Trent Stohler; 6. Creeksidecapton, David Meyer, David Meyer; 7. Storm Ryder, David Myers, Kevin Meade; 8. I Like Pete, Jeff Nisonger, Kimberly Dailey.

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, PURSE $4,183

1. Western’s Last Gun, Scott Cisco, Kent Wilcox, 4.80, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Bargain Shopper, Dan Noble, Dan Noble, 2.10, 2.10; 3. Risky Million, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe, 2.10

Time: 30.2, 1:01.2, 1:32.1; 2:00.2

Exacta, 3-4, 5.40; Quinella, 3-4, 4.40

4. Mi Friskie, Jeremy Smith, Bret Schwartz; 5. Walk This Way, Tyler Smith, Dustin Arledge; 6. Collectible, Charles Bolen, John Ackley; 7. Askme How I Know, Keith Crawford, Keith Crawford

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, PURSE $5,086

1. Muskingum, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty, 3.00, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Laurels Dream, Mark Winters Sr., Mark Winters Sr., 2.10, 2.10; 3. Rose Run Valerie, Tyler Smith, Dustin Arledge, 2.10

Time: 33.1, 1:05.0, 1:38.0, 2:08.2

Exacta, 3-5, 9.40; Quinella, 3-5, 7.40

4. Secret Pearl, Dan Noble, James Roach; 5. Night Toon, Brady Clemens, Eric Nesselroad

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. The Rocker, Jeremy Smith, Bret Schwartz, 6.20, 2.80, 2.40; 2. Amazing Sparkle, Luke Hanners, Jeff Smith, 4.60, 3.40; 3. Big Bad Jinx, David Young II, Gregory Forcum, 2.40

Time: 31.2, 1:02.3, 1:33.3, 2:04.3

Exacta, 3-7, 50.60; Quinella, 3-7, 10.20; Trifecta, 3-7-6, 99.20

4. Margarita Nobbie, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Clemmons; 5. Roll On Lady, Dan Nobel, Mark Winters Sr.; 6. Skippin Rocks, Mark Winters Jr., Dustin Arledge; 7. Dame Appaho, Charles Bolen, Jack McCall Jr.

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Isla, Tyler Smith, Jeff Smith, 2.80, 5.60, 2.60; 2. Mcdelicacy, John Collins, Zach Tackett, 3.00, 2.20; 3. Rocking Sass, Alex Hawk, Dustin Arledge, 2.40

Time: 31.1, 1:01.3, 1:32.2, 2:03.3

Exacta, 7-5, 9.20; Quinella, 5-7, 8.40; Trifecta, 7-5-3, 12.40

4. Big Bad Delaney Do, Jeremy Smith, Kenneth Hurst; 5. Whole Lotta Apples, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe; 6. Shania’s Bigrisk, Chad Leyes, Rusty Leyes; 7. Love My Izzy, Scott Cisco, Brian Roebuck

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT

1. Dont Front Me, Dan Noble, Deborah Swartz, 2.60, 2.20, 2.60; 2. Stratego, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty, n/a; 3. Sv Payton Place, Jeff Nisonger, Dustin Arledge, 6.40

Time: 30.3, 1:01.0, 1:32.3, 2:03.1

Exacta, 5-7, 102.20; Quinella, 5-all, 2.10

4. Rockys Wedding, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.; 5. Bat Chip Crazy, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 6. Mj’s Pegs Pepper, Jeremy Smith, Doyle Bross; 7. B Wishled, Alex Hawk, Hugh Beatty

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, PURSE $4,183

1. Ubuntu, Dan Noble, Dan Noble, 2.60, 3.40, 2.20; 2. Wiggle This, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Ater Jr., n/a; 3. B The Dragon, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus, 2.60

Time: 29.0, 59.4, 1:31.2, 2:02.0

Exacta, 3-4, 31.60; Quinella, 3-4, 31.60; Trifecta, 3-4-6, 40.20; Daily Double, 5-3, 2.60

4. Ll Mystro, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk; 5. Rockin Scoot, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders; 6. Im An Indian, Ryan Holton, Larry Finn

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, PURSE $5,086

1. Orion’s Star, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus, 2.10, 2.40, 2.10; 2. Conniesmainmission, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty, 5.60, 2.10; 3. Annie Da, Bryan Weaver, Bryan Weaver, 2.10

Time: 33.1, 1:04.0, 1:35.0, 2:06.1

Exacta, 4-1, 11.10; Quinella, 1-4, 3.20

4. Shecanshakealeg, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; 5. Reetsie B, Mark Winters Jr., Mark Winters Sr.

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Bad Ms Johnson, Jeff Nisonger, Herb Le Van, 7.40, 2.80, 2.60; 2. Doctor Alyssa, Dan Noble, Mark Winters Sr., 2.60, 3.00

Time: 30.2, 1:00.4, 1:30.2, 2:01.3

Exacta, 4-1, 13.20; Quinella, 1-4, 7.80

3. Some Of You, Scott Cisco, John Ackley; 4. Pretty Gorgeous, John Predmore, John Predmore; 5. Selectiveignorance, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 6. Mel Will See, Tyler Smith, Jeff Smith; 7. Moonlight Sonata, Matt Amann, Dustin Arledge

RACE NO. 11, SPRING HAVEN FARM LADIES DRIVING SERIES PACE (No starts in a base claiming race of more than $6,000 last 6 starts or no starts in a race with a purse higher than $5,000 last 6 starts), PURSE $800

1. Indian Spirit, Alesha Binkley, Trent Stohler, 3.60, 2.40, 2.80; 2. Dalcroft Big Guy, Michelle Caldwell, James Bolen Jr., 8.40, 2.80; 3. Why Don’t U Stay, Rosy Weaver, Larry Finn, 2.20

Time: 31.3, 1:01.3, 1:32.3, 2:02.3

Exacta, 2-4, 6.40; Quinella, 2-4, 19.20

4. Jets Are On, Elizabeth Murphy, Luanne Case; 5. Fudge, Mary Dawson, Mary Dawson

RACE NO. 12, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Smoknthmnbluejeans, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday, 3.80, n/a, 4.40; 2. Helen K, Jeremy Smith, Mark Rowe, 7.40, 2.60; 3. Pine Little Annie, Scott Cisco, Rodney Harness, 2.20

Time: 30.4, 1:02.0, 1:33.4, 2:04.2

Quinella, 4-all, 3.80; Quinella, 3-all, 2.20

4. Sassy Lady Art, Tyler Smith, Scott Morgan; 5. Bombeck, Mark Winters Jr., Dan Conkright; 6. Feelin My Freedom, Tommy Dawson, Mary Dawson; 7. Four Left Feet, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.

RACE NO. 13, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NON-WINNERS OF $1,000 IN 2019, PACE, PURSE $450

1. Gun Show, Matt Amann, Terry Thompson Jr., 6.60

Time: 31.0, 1:01.2, 1:32.0, 2:02.1

Exacta, 4-5, 5.40

2. Some Vintage Beach, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey; 3. Robin’s Stock, Kent Saunders, Kent Saunders.

Action Metro Max, scratch; Oyster Bay, scratch

RACE NO. 14, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NON-WINNERS OF $1,000 IN 2019 PACE, PURSE $450

1. Longlive Rocknroll, Elizabeth Murphy, Roy Murphy Jr., 9.40, 2.10; 2. Jldon’twastemytime, Tyler Smith, Trent Stohler, 2.10

Time: 30.2, 1:00.0, 1:30.3, 2:01.0

Exacta, 3-4, 10.40; Quinella, 3-4, 4.60

3. Pine Tower, Alex Hawk, William Miller; 4. Blue Hottie, Jeremy Smith, Dan Conkright

O Gorgeous George, scratch

RACE NO. 15, D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC PACE, PURSE $10,000

1. Nvrpoptdaplugs, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 2. Big Bretta, Tyler Smith, Bret Schwartz; 3. Jurassic Johnny, Alex Hawk, Eric Nesselroad

Time: 30.0, 1:00.4, 1:30.3, 1:59.3

Exacta, n/a, Quinella, n/a

4. Will E. Finn, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 5. Mr Ds Rock, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter; 6. Friskie To Win, John Newberry, Mike Polhamus; 7. Crackiswhac, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz

Handle: $4,583.

Nvrpoptdaplugs, driven by Ken Holliday, crosses the finish line to win the 2019 D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic in a time of 1:59.3. The second day of harness racing at the Fayette County Fair was held Sunday, July 21, 2019. The races were postponed from Saturday due to the excessive heat that sweltered Fayette County on Friday and Saturday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_2019-FayCoClassicwinner.jpg Nvrpoptdaplugs, driven by Ken Holliday, crosses the finish line to win the 2019 D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic in a time of 1:59.3. The second day of harness racing at the Fayette County Fair was held Sunday, July 21, 2019. The races were postponed from Saturday due to the excessive heat that sweltered Fayette County on Friday and Saturday. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald 2019 D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC WINNER — Nvrpoptdaplugs stands in the winner’s circle after winning the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic held Sunday, July 21, 2019. (l-r); Dr. John Mossbarger, Dr. Bob Schwartz, Daejah Shiver, Greg Luther with Black Magic Racing, Jay Mossbarger, Max Geer, Jeff Smithson, Tony Penwell, Ken Holliday (driver), Renee Holesko, Doug Marine and Brandon Cheesebrew, groom. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Nvrpoptdaplugswinnerscirclepic.jpg 2019 D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC WINNER — Nvrpoptdaplugs stands in the winner’s circle after winning the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic held Sunday, July 21, 2019. (l-r); Dr. John Mossbarger, Dr. Bob Schwartz, Daejah Shiver, Greg Luther with Black Magic Racing, Jay Mossbarger, Max Geer, Jeff Smithson, Tony Penwell, Ken Holliday (driver), Renee Holesko, Doug Marine and Brandon Cheesebrew, groom. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald The 4-H project in the winner’s circle Sunday, July 21, 2019. (l-r); Doug Marine, Jeff Smithson, Lisa Schwartz, Layne Massie, Wayne Arnold, JoLynn Van Rhoden, Lee Massie, Max Geer, Tony Penwell, Faith Cottrill, Olivia Bennett, Ryker Haynes, Dr. Bob Schwartz, Cameron Van Rhoden, Marcia Massie, Ty Van Rhoden and Mackenzie Haynes with Josie Hess. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_4H-horse-projectwinnerscircle.jpg The 4-H project in the winner’s circle Sunday, July 21, 2019. (l-r); Doug Marine, Jeff Smithson, Lisa Schwartz, Layne Massie, Wayne Arnold, JoLynn Van Rhoden, Lee Massie, Max Geer, Tony Penwell, Faith Cottrill, Olivia Bennett, Ryker Haynes, Dr. Bob Schwartz, Cameron Van Rhoden, Marcia Massie, Ty Van Rhoden and Mackenzie Haynes with Josie Hess. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Cameron Van Rhoden, left, drives his 4-H project around the track Sunday, July 21, 2019. Alongside is his dad, Ty Van Rhoden. Cameron is a member of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Cameron-4-H-Project-Judging-1-.jpg Cameron Van Rhoden, left, drives his 4-H project around the track Sunday, July 21, 2019. Alongside is his dad, Ty Van Rhoden. Cameron is a member of the Crazy Critters 4-H Club. Photo by Lisa Schwartz

