All-stars rout Enon, 20-0

On Saturday evening, near the end of a very hot day, the Washington C.H. 11-year-old Little League all-star team hosted the squad from Enon.

Washington C.H. won the game, 20-0 in four innings.

Cooper Enochs was the starting pitcher for Washington C.H. He pitched 2.2 innings with all of the outs coming on eight strikeouts. He allowed one hit.

Jameson Hyer pitched 1.1 innings with one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

Washington scored what turned out to be the only run it would need in the top of the first.

Hyer reached on an error and scored on a single by Enochs.

In the bottom of the first, Enochs struck out the side in order.

Washington tacked on three runs in the top of the second.

Kyler Vernier walked and stole second base.

He scored on a single by Luke Armstrong.

Aden Osborne singled and Austin Brown walked.

Enochs singled, scoring Armstrong and Osborne to give Washington a 4-0 lead.

Enon had one hit in the bottom of the second, but Enochs struck out three batters.

Washington added three runs in the top of the third.

Noah Haithcock and Vernier began the inning with infield hits.

One out later, Osborne hit a triple to give Washington a 6-0 lead.

Hyer hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Osborne for a 7-0 tally.

Enochs finished his pitching duties with a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the third before being lifted for Hyer.

Washington broke the game completely wide open with 13 runs in the top of the fourth.

Washington sent 19 batters to the plate in the inning.

Enochs hit a double and scored on an infield hit by Cooper Robertson.

Kaden Bryant singled, scoring Robertson (9-0).

Bryant moved around the bases and scored on wild pitches (10-0).

Haithcock walked and stole second and Vernier reached on an error.

Armstrong walked and Haithcock scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-0.

A passed ball allowed Vernier to touch home for a 12-0 count.

Another wild pitch plated Armstrong with the 13th run of the game.

Osborne walked, Hyer singled and Javin Baker came to bat and singled.

Washington was now playing station-to-station baseball, only moving up one base for each hit.

With one out, Robertson walked, scoring Osborne (14-0).

Bryant had an infield hit to score Hyer to make it 15-0.

Haithcock hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Bryant to raise the lead to 16-0.

Vernier singled, scoring Robertson (17-0).

Armstrong walked and Osborne singled in Vernier and Armstrong (19-0).

Osborne scored on a walk to Baker to make it 20-0.

Washington had what appeared to be an intentional strikeout to end the inning.

Enon had a single and a walk in the bottom of the fourth, but those runners would not score.

The championship game, a rematch between Enon and Washington C.H., was scheduled for Monday, but was postponed by rain.

That game will now be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Little League field on Lewis Street.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars: Aden Osborne, 3-4, 4 runs, 3b, 4 rbi, bb; Jameson Hyer, 1-3, roe, 2 runs, 1 rbi, fc; Austin Brown, 0-2, bb; Cooper Enochs, 3-5, 3 rbi, 2b, 1 run; Noah Haithcock, 1-3, bb, sb, 1 rbi, fc, 2 runs; Cooper Robertson, 2-3, 2 runs, sb, bb, 2 rbi; Andrew Young, 1-2; Kyler Vernier, 2-2, bb, sb, roe, 1 rbi, 4 runs; Luke Armstrong, 1-2, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 3 runs; Kaden Bryant, 2-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Javin Baker, 1-1, bb, 1 rbi.

RHE

W 133 (13)xx — 20 17 0

E 000 0xx — 0 2 2

Washington C.H. manager Aaron Robertson (left), waves Aden Osborne home during the 11-year-old all-stars win over Enon Saturday, July 20, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Osborne-scores-7-20-2019-take-2.jpg Washington C.H. manager Aaron Robertson (left), waves Aden Osborne home during the 11-year-old all-stars win over Enon Saturday, July 20, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Cooper Enochs pitches for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars during their game against Enon Saturday, July 20, 2019. Enochs pitched 2.2 innings and all eight outs he recorded were by strikeout. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Cooper-Enochs-pitch-7-20-2019.jpg Cooper Enochs pitches for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars during their game against Enon Saturday, July 20, 2019. Enochs pitched 2.2 innings and all eight outs he recorded were by strikeout. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Will host Enon for championship Tuesday