WCH All-stars run-rule Englewood

The Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars began play in the District 8 Little League tournament at home Friday evening.

At the end of a sizzling hot day, Washington defeated the team from Englewood, 15-5 in five innings.

Aden Osborne, Cooper Enochs, Jameson Hyer, Andrew Young and Kyler Vernier each had two hits for Washington.

Englewood had two hits and a hit batsman and scored twice in the top of the first.

In the bottom of the first Osborne and Enochs walked, but were stranded on base.

After Englewood failed to score in the top of the second, Washington scored six runs in the bottom of the second, all coming after two outs were recorded.

Hyer led off with a walk.

With two outs, Young hit a triple to score Hyer. Young scored on an error on the play to tie the game, 2-2.

Osborne walked and Kaden Bryant struck out, but reached first on a passed ball. Austin Brown walked to load the bases.

Enochs singled, scoring Osborne and Bryant to give Washington a 4-2 lead.

Cooper Robertson drove in Enochs and Brown with a single for a 6-2 Washington advantage.

Englewood scored three runs in the top of the third to pull to within one run at 6-5.

The bottom of the third was another scoring inning for Washington.

Vernier walked and Young singled into right field.

The runners moved up on a wild pitch and Osborne hit a single, scoring Vernier.

A subsequent passed ball and error allowed Young and Osborne to score to give Washington a 9-5 lead.

Brown reached on an error and Enochs followed with a walk.

Robertson walked to load the bases and Hyer singled, scoring Brown and Enochs to put Washington in front, 11-5.

Javin Baker, pitching for Washington, retired the Englewood side in order in the top of the fourth.

Washington came close to run-ruling Englewood in the bottom of the fourth.

Vernier singled and was soon at third on wild pitches/passed balls.

With one out, Osborne singled, scoring Vernier to give Washington a 12-5 lead.

With two away, Brown singled in Osborne to set the score at 13-5.

Enochs had an infield hit that scored Brown to put Washington ahead, 14-5. Enochs stole second and went to third on a passed ball, but was stranded.

Englewood had two batters walk in the top of the fifth, but they were left on base.

Washington needed one run to close out the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Hyer led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch.

With one out Vernier singled and with Young at the plate, Hyer scored on a wild pitch, ending the game, 15-5.

There has been a change in the schedule. Due to the extreme heat expected again on Saturday, Washington’s game against Enon has been moved from a noon start time to now go at 7 p.m. back at the Little League complex on Lewis Street.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars: Aden Osborne, 2-2, 2 rbi, 3 runs, 2 bb, sb; Kaden Bryant, 0-3, 1 run; Austin Brown, 1-1, 1 rbi, 2 bb, roe, sb, 3 runs; Cooper Enochs, 2-3, 3 rbi, 2 sb, 2 runs; Cooper Robertson, 1-3, bb, 2 rbi; Jameson Hyer, 2-3, 2 rbi, bb, 2 runs; Luke Armstrong, 0-1; Noah Haithcock, 0-1; Andrew Young, 2-3, 3b, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Javin Baker, 0-3; Kyler Vernier, 2-2, bb, 2 runs.

RHE

E 203 00x — 5 3 2

W 065 31x — 15 12 3

Cooper Robertson delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars in a District 8 Little League tournament game against Englewood Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lewis Street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Cooper-Robertson-pitch-7-19-2019.jpg Cooper Robertson delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars in a District 8 Little League tournament game against Englewood Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lewis Street. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Austin Brown scores for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars in their game against Englewood Friday, July 19, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Austin-Brown-scores-7-192019.jpg Austin Brown scores for the Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars in their game against Englewood Friday, July 19, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald