15 harness races at the fair Saturday


Staff report

Kacey Burns drives Clarksville Boy during the eighth race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Kacey Burns drives Clarksville Boy during the eighth race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 17, 2019.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The second day of harness racing at the Fayette County Fair will be held Saturday, beginning at noon.

There are 15 races on Saturday’s card, with a post time of noon.

The feature race is the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic, the final race of the afternoon, with a purse of $10,000.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, PURSE $4,183

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Megalodon Shark, n/a, Kayne Kauffman; 2. Epic Ace, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 3. Mel Matt, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe; 4. Mcsalty, Scott Cisco, Kimerbly Dailey; 5. Ocean Rock, Dan Noble, Dan Noble; 6. Tick’s A Yankin, Tyler Smith, Rosy Weaver; 7. Knight Timesacomin, Jeremy Smith, Jesse Bolen

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, PURSE $5,411

1. Fast Talkin’ Peter, n/a, Jerry Roberts; 2. Creeksidecapton, David Meyer, David Meyer; 3. Uncle Joe, Ryan Holton or Shawn Barker II, Earl Owings; 4. Peter’s Express, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 5. I Like Pete, Jeff Nisonger, Kimberly Dailey; 6. Forgotten Treasure, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.; 7. Storm Ryder, David Myers, Kevin Meade; 8. Twin B. Peter, Tyler Smith, Trent Stohler.

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, PURSE $4,183

1. Walk This Way, Tyler Smith, Dustin Arledge; 2. Collectible, n/a, John Ackley; 3. Western’s Last Gun, Scott Cisco, Kent Wilcox; 4. Bargain Shopper, Dan Noble, Dan Noble; 5. Askme How I Know, Keith Crawford, Keith Crawford; 6. Mi Friskie, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 7. Risky Million, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe.

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, PURSE $5,086

1. Night Toon, Brady Clemens, Eric Nessleroad; 2. Rose Run Valerie, Tyler Smith, Dustin Arledge; 3. Muskingum, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 4. Secret Pearl, n/a, James Roach; 5. Laurels Dream, Mark Winters Sr., Mark Winters Sr.

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Dame Appaho, Tony Rose, Jack McCall Jr.; 2. Skippin Rocks, Matt Amann, Dustin Arledge; 3. The Rocker, Jeremy Smith, Bret Schwartz; 4. Roll On Lady, Pierce Henry, Mark Winters Sr.; 5. Margarita Nobbie, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Clemmons; 6. Big Bad Jinx, David Young II, Gregory Forcum; 7. Amazing Sparkle, Trevor Smith or Luke Hanners, Jeff Smith.

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Big Bad Delaney Do, Tyler Smith, Kenneth Hurst; 2. Whole Lotta Apples, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe; 3. Rocking Sass, Tyler Smith, Dustin Arledge; 4. Shania’s Bigrisk, Chad Leyes, Rusty Leyes; 5. Mcdelicacy, John Collins, Zach Tackett; 6. Love My Izzy, Cameron McCown, Brian Roebuck; 7. Isla, Tyler Smith, Jeff Smith.

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT

1. Sy Payton Place, Cameron McCown, Dustin Arledge; 2. Bat Chip Crazy, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 3. Mj’s Pegs Pepper, n/a, Doyle Bross; 4. Rockys Wedding, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.; 5. Dont Front Me, Dan Noble, Deborah Swartz; 6. B. Wishled, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 7. Stratego, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty.

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, PURSE $4,183

1. Rockin Scott, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders; 2. Ll Mystro, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk; 3. Ubuntu, Dan Noble, Dan Noble; 4. Wiggle This, Jeff Nisonger or Pierce Henry, Mark Ater Jr.; 5. Im An Indian, Larry Finn, Larry Finn; 6. B The Dragon, Mike Polhamus, Mike Polhamus.

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, PURSE $5,086

1. Conniesmainmission, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 2. Annie Da, Bryan Weaver, Bryan Weaver; 3. Reetsie B, Mark Winters Jr., Mark Winters Sr.; 4. Orion’s Star, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 5. Shecanshakealeg, Cameron McCown, Brian Roebuck.

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Doctor Alyssa, Beau Brown, Mark Winters Sr.; 2. Moonlight Sonata, n/a, Dustin Arledge; 3. Pretty Gorgeous, John Predmore, John Predmore; 4. Bad Ms Johnson, n/a, Herb Le Van; 5. Mel Will See, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith; 6. Selectiveignorance, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 7. Some Of You, Trevor Smith, John Ackley.

RACE NO. 11, SPRING HAVEN FARM LADIES DRIVING SERIES PACE (No starts in a base claiming race of more than $6,000 last 6 starts or no starts in a race with a purse higher than $5,000 last 6 starts), PURSE $800

1. Fudge, Mary Dawson, Mary Dawson; 2. Indian Spirit, Alesha Binkley, Trent Stohler; 3. Why Don’t U Stay, Jazmin Arnold, Larry Finn; 4. Dalcroft Big Guy, Kacey Burns, James Bolen Jr.; 5. Jets Are On, Elizabeth Murphy, Luanne Case.

RACE NO. 12, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, PURSE $3,350

1. Feelin My Freedom, Tommy Dawson, Mary Dawson; 2. Pine Little Annie, Scott Cisco or Jeremy Smith, Rodney Harness; 3. Helen K, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Rowe; 4. Smoknthmnbluejeans, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 5. Sassy Lady Art, Tyler Smith or Dan Noble, Scott Mogan; 6. Bombeck, n/a, Dan Conkright; 7. Four Left Feet, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.

RACE NO. 13, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NON-WINNERS OF $1,000 IN 2019, PACE, PURSE $450

1. Robin’s Stock, Roy Wilson, Kent Saunders; 2. Action Metro Max, Kiara Morgan, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 3. Oyster Bay, Sherif Cunmulaj, Sherif Cunmulaj; 4. Gun Show, Matt Amann, Terry Thompson Jr., 5. Some Vintage Beach, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey.

RACE NO. 14, NON-WINNERS OF $2,500 LIFETIME AE: NON-WINNERS OF $1,000 IN 2019 PACE, PURSE $450

1. Pine Tower, Alex Hawk, William Miller; 2. O Gorgeous George, Tony Rose, Jack McCall Jr.; 3. Longlive Rocknroll, Keely Moore, Roy Murphy Jr.; 4. Jldon’twastemytime, Tyler Smith, Trent Stohler; 5. Blue Hottie, n/a, Dan Conkright.

RACE NO. 15, D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC PACE, PURSE $10,000

1. Crackiswhac, Jeremy Smith, Bret Schwartz; 2. Jurassic Johnny, n/a, Eric Nesselroad; 3. Mr Ds Rock, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter; 4. Friskie To Win, n/a, Mike Polhamus; 5. Big Bretta, Tyler Smith, Bret Schwartz; 6. Nvrpoptdaplugs, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 7. Will E. Finn, n/a, Mike Polhamus.

