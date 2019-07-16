WCH all-stars outlast Eaton, 13-10

EATON — The Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars made their second trip to Eaton to compete in the District 8 Little League tournament Tuesday evening.

The opponent was the home town squad of Eaton.

Washington came out scoring early and added on late to come away with a 13-10 win.

Washington is now 2-0 in the tournament.

They are off Wednesday and will return to Eaton for a 6 p.m. game Thursday.

Washington collected 10 hits in the game, led by Quinton Marine at the top of the order, going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two rbi.

Carter Davidson went 2 for 4 with a triple, three rbi and one run scored.

Kenton Berry was 2 for 4 with three rbi.

Kiontae Tyree walked three times and scored each time.

Washington scored three runs in the bottom of the first.

Marine had an infield hit and stole second.

He was forced at second on a ground out by Sam Pfeifer.

Davidson’s triple scored Pfeifer for a 1-0 Washington lead.

Berry followed with a hit to score Davidson and give the all-stars a 2-0 advantage.

Hayden Cornell had a single and stole second.

Dakota Brown’s ground out scored Berry for a 3-0 Washington lead.

Eaton scored one in the second.

Washington put four on the board in the bottom of the second.

Kiontae Tyree walked and advanced on wild pitches.

Jacob Hays walked and Marine had a hit to score Tyree.

Davidson’s infield hit scored Hays to make it 5-1.

Berry had an infield hit that scored Davidson.

Marine also scored in the inning to give Washington a 7-1 lead.

Eaton chipped away with two runs in the third.

Tyree began the bottom of the third with a walk.

At this point, Eaton made its first pitching substitution.

With one out, Marine was hit by a pitch.

Tryee scored on a ground out by Pfeifer to give Washington an 8-3 lead.

Eaton kept battling and scored one in the top of the fourth.

The bottom of the fourth turned out to be the only inning in which the Washington all-stars did not score.

Down by four runs, Eaton posted five in the top of the fifth to take a 9-8 lead.

Five was perhaps a magic number as Washington countered with five in the bottom of the fifth.

Again, Tyree started this inning off with a walk.

He went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Liam Alsop, quickly tying the game, 9-9.

Marine singled, scoring Alsop with the go-ahead run.

Pfeifer singled with Marine going to third and Pfeifer soon swiped second.

Davidson grounded out, scoring Marine to make it 11-9, Washington.

Berry followed with a ground out that scored Pfeifer.

Another pitching change was in the offing for Eaton.

Cornell walked and moved to third on wild pitches.

Brown walked and stole second and Cornell scored on a wild pitch to make it 13-9.

Eaton hit a triple and an infield single to score one in the bottom of the sixth to set the final at 13-10, Washington.

Carter Davidson, Sam Pfeifer and Quinton Marine combined to pitch for Washington. They allowed 10 runs on seven hits with eight walks, 12 strikeouts and no hit batsmen.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars: Quinton Marine, 3-3, 2 rbi, 3 runs, hbp; Sam Pfeifer, 1-3, 2 sb, 2 runs; Carter Davidson, 2-4, 3 rbi, 3b, 1 run; Kenton Berry, 2-4, 1 run, 3 rbi, sb; Hayden Cornell, 1-1, 2 sb, 2 bb, 1 run; Dakota Brown, 0-3, 1 rbi, bb; Matthew Jones, 0-2; Kiontae Tyree, 0-0, 3 bb, 3 runs; Jacob Hays, 0-0, bb, 1 run; Corbin Evans, 0-1; James Bunch, 0-1; Liam Alsop, 1-1, 1 rbi, 1 run; Kolton Pennington, 0-1.

RHE

E 012 151 — 10 7 2

W 341 05x — 13 10 3

Carter Davidson pitches for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars in a District 8 Little League tournament game against Eaton at Eaton Tuesday, July 16, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Carter-Davidson-7-16-2019.jpg Carter Davidson pitches for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars in a District 8 Little League tournament game against Eaton at Eaton Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Kiontae Tyree slides safely into second base for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars in their District 8 tournament game at Eaton Tuesday, July 16, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Kiontae-Tyree-7-16-2019.jpg Kiontae Tyree slides safely into second base for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars in their District 8 tournament game at Eaton Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

10-year-old team plays again Thursday