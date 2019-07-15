Opener a winner for WCH all-stars

EATON — The Washington C.H. 10-year-0ld all-stars began District 8 Little League tournament play with a game against West Carrollton at Eaton’s youth baseball complex Monday evening.

After rains passed through southwestern Ohio, the conditions remained overcast and turned refreshingly much cooler.

The Washington C.H. all-stars won the game, 17-5 in five innings.

The final inning was played in a light rain.

Washington will return to Eaton to take on the host team Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Washington made the most of seven hits while five pitchers held West Carrollton to only two hits.

Pitchers for Washington were: Sam Pfeifer, Hayden Cornell, Kenton Berry, Carter Davidson and Dakota Brown.

They combined for two hits and four runs with four walks, seven strikeouts and five hit batsmen.

Davidson had three hits for Washington, including an inside-the-park home run.

Pfeifer went 2 for 4 and scored three runs.

Berry and Brown had the other hits for the Washington all-stars.

Nine of the 13 players on the roster scored for Washington.

Washington began with a big five-run top of the first.

The all-stars batted around, sending nine to the plate.

Quinton Marine, Pfeifer, Davidson, Cornell and Brown each scored in the first for Washington.

In the second inning, Washington scored after the first two batters were retired.

Davidson had an infield hit and Berry and Cornell both reached on errors.

Davidson and Berry scored on the error that put Cornell on base to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

Washington scored four in the third, again the runs coming with two out.

Kiontae Tyree reached on an error, as did Marine. Tyree scored on the error that put Marine aboard.

Pfeifer had a single and an error on that play allowed him to reach second.

Marine scored on that play to make it 9-0.

Davidson had an infield hit that scored Pfeifer to set the tally at 10-0.

Davidson stole third and scored on an error.

West Carrollton got on the board with one run in the third.

Washington countered with a run in the top of the fourth.

Jones walked and went to second on a wild pitch.

Jones later scored on a wild pitch.

West Carrollton, trailing 12-1, scored three times in the fourth to send the game on to the fifth.

In the fifth for Washington, Pfeifer singled and scored on Davidson’s inside-the-park home run.

Berry had an infield hit and stole second.

He advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. That gave Washington at 15-4 lead.

Cornell walked and Corbin Evans walked.

Jones walked to load the bases.

Tyree walked, scoring Cornell.

James Bunch was hit by a pitch, driving in Evans to make it 17-4.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars: Quinton Marine, 0-2, 1 bb, roe, 2 runs; Sam Pfeifer, 2-4, 1 bb, 3 runs; Carter Davidson, 3-4, inside-the-park home run, 4 runs, 3 rbi, roe, sb; Kenton Berry, 1-1, 2 bb, sb, roe, 2 runs; Hayden Cornell, 0-0, 2 bb, roe, sb, 2 runs; Dakota Brown, 1-3, 3b, 1 rbi, 1 run; Kolton Pennington, 0-2; Kiontae Tyree, 0-0, 3 bb, roe, 1 run, 1 rbi; Liam Alsop, 0-2; Jacob Hays, 0-2; Matthew Jones, 0-0, 2 bb, 1 run; James Bunch, 0-1, hbp, 1 rbi; Corbin Evans, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run.

RHE

W 524 15x — 17 7 2

WC 001 30x — 4 2 6

Sam Pfeifer delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars during a District 8 Little League tournament game against West Carrollton played at Eaton Monday, July 15, 2019. Washington all-stars’ Quinton Marine scores during na District 8 tournament game against West Carrollton Monday, July 15, 2019. The game was played at the youth baseball complex in Eaton. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Sam-Pfeifer-pitch-7-15-2019.jpg Sam Pfeifer delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars during a District 8 Little League tournament game against West Carrollton played at Eaton Monday, July 15, 2019. Washington all-stars’ Quinton Marine scores during na District 8 tournament game against West Carrollton Monday, July 15, 2019. The game was played at the youth baseball complex in Eaton. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Quinton-Marine-scores-7-15-2019.jpg Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

