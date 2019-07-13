Englewood wins District 8 title

FAIRBORN — The District 8 Little League tournament came down to a best two out of three series between the Washington C.H. all-stars and the all-stars from Englewood.

After winning its first two games of the tournament, Washington C.H. played Englewood on Wednesday evening and won that game in a rout, 17-2 in three innings.

Then, on Friday evening, the undefeated Washington C.H. team took on one-loss Englewood. A win for Washington would mean a trip to the State tournament.

For Englewood, they had the challenge of having to defeat Washington twice to win the District title.

On Friday, Englewood stayed alive with a 7-4 victory.

That set up the deciding game for the championship and State berth Saturday morning at Fairborn.

Englewood rallied from a 6-2 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to post an 8-6 victory.

It was a fine start for Washington, as they scored three runs in the first.

Englewood chipped away with a run in the first and one in the second.

Washington got those runs back with two in the top of the third.

The all-stars took a 6-2 lead with another run in the top of the fourth.

After keeping them off the board for back-to-back innings, Englewood rallied for six in the fifth.

Washington had two runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth, but were not able to score.

Washington had seven hits and two errors, while Englewood had five hits and their defense committed three errors.

In the top of the first for Washington, Trey Robinette led off the game with a single.

He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a hit by Xavier Lawhorn.

Lafe Coleman drilled a double that scored Lawhorn.

Gavin Coffman reached on an error that allowed Coleman to score for a quick 3-0 lead.

After the first two batters were retired, Englewood walked three successive times.

A following pop up hit the ground allowing Englewood its first run.

Robinette hit a two-out double in the second, but Washington did not score.

In the bottom of the second, with one out, Englewood had back-to-back batters hit by pitches.

A single loaded the bases and Englewood scored on a force at third base.

The top of the third was a scoring inning for Washington.

With one out, Coffman reached on an error.

With two out, Coffman advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Brysin Humphrey then walked. The runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Alex Robinson walked to load the bases and Jakob Hoosier hit a two-run single, scoring Coffman and Humphrey.

The score remained 5-2 going to the top of the fourth inning.

Robinette singled and stole second.

He moved to third on a wild pitch and and finally scored on another wild pitch.

Coleman walked and stole second, but there was no further scoring for Washington.

In the bottom of the fifth, Englewood scored six runs on a hit batsman, four hits and three walks.

The inning ended when Washington’s catcher, Robinson, retrieved a wild pitch and tagged the runner out at the plate.

There were two quick outs for Washington in the top of the sixth.

Coleman then walked and Coffman hit a single.

The runners moved up on a wild pitch, but the batter was retired to end the game.

On the mound for Washington, Lafe Coleman, Gavin Coffman and Cody Moore combined for five hits, eight runs, seven walks, seven strikeouts and three hit batsmen.

The Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars play Moraine-West Carrollton Monday at 6 p.m. at Eaton.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars: Trey Robinette, 3-4, 2 runs, 2b, sb; Xavier Lawhorn, 1-4, 1 rbi, 1 run; Lafe Coleman, 1-2, 2b, 2 bb, 1 rbi, sb, 1 run; Frank Maddux, 0-4; Cody Moore, 0-2; Gavin Coffman, 1-2, 2 roe, 1 run; Keenan Moore, 0-1; Jakob Hoosier, 1-3, 2 rbi; Brendan Peters, 0-1; Brysin Humphrey, 0-0, bb, 1 run; Alex Robinson, 0-0, bb, roe; Logan Clevenger, 0-2.

RHE

W 302 100 — 6 7 2

E 110 06x — 8 5 3

Xavier Lawhorn fields the ball at shortstop as Jakob Hoosier backs up the play for the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars during the District 8 Little League championship game against Englewood played at Fairborn Saturday, July 13, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Defensive-play-take-2-7-13-2019.jpg Xavier Lawhorn fields the ball at shortstop as Jakob Hoosier backs up the play for the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars during the District 8 Little League championship game against Englewood played at Fairborn Saturday, July 13, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Trey Robinette scores for the Washington C.H. all-stars in the first inning of the District 8 championship game against Englewood Saturday, July 13, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Trey-Robinette-scores-7-13-2019.jpg Trey Robinette scores for the Washington C.H. all-stars in the first inning of the District 8 championship game against Englewood Saturday, July 13, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Defeats WCH, 8-6