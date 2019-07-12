WCH all-stars fall to Englewood, 7-4

FAIRBORN — The Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars suffered their first setback of the District 8 tournament Friday.

They were back at the Fairborn Little League facility, taking on Englewood, a team they defeated Wednesday, 17-2.

A win by Washington would give them the District 8 championship and a trip to the State Little League tournament.

Englewood kept themselves alive in the double-elimination tournament, winning 7-4.

The result sets up a third and final game between Englewood and Washington C.H. for the title Saturday at 10 a.m.

The winning pitcher for Englewood was Landen Savareid. He worked 5.2 innings with four runs allowed on six hits. He struck out six and walked three.

Xavier Lawhorn started for Washington C.H. He pitched 4.1 innings with seven hits and seven runs. He walked four and struck out six.

Keenan Moore pitched two-thirds of an inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Washington C.H. all-stars had to play from behind the entire game.

Trey Robinette led off the game with a single. Lafe Coleman was hit by a pitch, but the two runners were stranded.

Englewood had a lead-off double and that runner scored. It was the first time Washington had trailed in a game in the tournament.

The second inning went by quickly, as both teams were retired in order, including Lawhorn striking out the Englewood side.

In the top of the third, with one out, Robinette reached second base on an error.

With two out, Coleman had an infield hit. An error allowed Robinette to score, tying the game 1-1.

That set the tone for a back and forth battle the remainder of the game.

Englewood soon had the lead back with a walk, a single and a Washington error.

Englewood scored again on a single before Jakob Hoosier made a nice play at second base for the third out of the inning.

Alex Robinson led off the fourth for Washington with a walk.

Frank Maddux drilled a triple to right-center field, plating Robinson to pull Washington to within one, 3-2.

With one out recorded, Brendan Peters grounded out, scoring Maddux to draw even, 3-3.

Washington turned a double play in the bottom of the fourth.

After the first Englewood batter hit a single, the next one grounded to Robinette at short. He fielded, stepped on second and threw to Keenan Moore at first to complete the double play.

However, a walk, a fielder’s choice and an error allowed a run to score to put Englewood back on top, 4-3.

Again the Washington all-stars fought back.

Robinette had an infield hit and stole second. He moved to third on a passed ball.

After the first out, Coleman hit a double that scored Robinette.

It was 4-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

This proved to be the pivotal inning, as Englewood scored three runs with two hits, two walks and a hit batsman.

In the top of the sixth, Washington’s first two batters were retired.

Keenan Moore drew a walk and stole second base.

Hoosier walked and that was when Savareid left the game.

Logan Clevenger greeted the new pitcher with a single that loaded the bases.

The next Washington batter was retired on a pop up to end the game.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars: Trey Robinette, 2-3, roe, sb, 2 runs; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-3; Lafe Coleman, 2-2, hbp, sb, 2b, 1 rbi; Gavin Coffman, 0-3; Alex Robinson, 0-2, bb, 1 run; Frank Maddux, 1-3, 3b, 1 rbi, 1 run; Cody Moore, 0-1; Jakob Hoosier, 0-1, bb; Brysin Humphrey, 0-1; Keenan Moore, 0-1, sb, bb; Brendan Peters, 0-1, 1 rbi; Logan Clevenger, 1-2.

RHE

W 001 210 — 4 6 2

E 102 13x — 7 7 2

Washington C.H. all-star Frank Maddux hits a run-scoring triple in the fourth inning of a District 8 tournament game against Englewood at the Fairborn Little League field Friday, July 12, 2019.

Championship game set for Saturday