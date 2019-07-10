WCH all-stars roll to third straight win

FAIRBORN — It was another very hot day Wednesday as the Washington C.H. 12-year-old Little League all-star team returned to the site of two previous victories, taking the field at Fairborn, this time to face Englewood.

Seemingly unfazed in the glaring heat, the Washington C.H. team posted a 17-2 win in three innings.

Washington will have Thursday off and will play for the championship of District 8 Friday at 6 p.m.

Eaton played Fairborn Wednesday and that winner will play Englewood Thursday to advance to the finals.

Lafe Coleman led the offense with two towering home runs over the fence, a three-run shot in his first at-bat and a two-run blast in his second turn at the plate.

That sparked a 10-run first inning en route to the victory.

Trey Robinette started on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings. He allowed three hits and two runs with five walks and two strikeouts.

Cody Moore pitched the final two-thirds of an inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

Robinette had two hits, including a double and drove in two runs.

Moore was 2 for 2, Frank Maddux hit a two-run double and Xavier Lawhorn was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored.

Leading off the first inning, Robinette singled and Lawhorn walked before Coleman hit his first home run.

Gavin Coffman singled and advanced on a wild pitch.

After the next two batters were retired, Cody Moore singled, scoring Coffman to make it 4-0.

Keenan Moore walked and Jakob Hoosier singled, scoring Cody Moore.

Robinette followed with a double, scoring Hoosier and Keenan Moore to raise the score to 7-0.

Lawhorn hit a double, driving in Robinette for an 8-0 all-stars lead.

Coleman then hit his second home run, even higher up in the trees behind the outfield fence.

Logan Clevenger singled and Brysin Humphrey walked, but the inning ended with a 10-0 lead for Washington.

In the top of the second, there was a walk to the Englewood lead-off batter.

Washington then turned a double play with a strikeout and a throw out of the runner heading for second. That play went Coffman to Lawhorn.

Cody Moore singled in an otherwise quiet second inning for Washington.

After Englewood broke through with two runs in the top of the third, Washington set about and ultimately achieved the task of winning the game via run-rule in the bottom of the third.

Lawhorn had an infield hit and Coleman followed in like fashion.

Coffman reached on an error that allowed Lawhorn to score.

Coleman and Coffman each stole a base and Alex Robinson walked.

Frank Maddux hit a double, scoring Coleman and Coffman to make it 13-2.

Cody Moore reached on an error that scored Robinson and Maddux for a 15-2 lead.

The end of the game appeared in sight.

With Moore at third, Keenan Moore walked. With Hoosier at the plate, Washington executed a steal of second and a delayed steal of home to pull to within one run of the victory.

With Hoosier still at the plate, Keenan Moore scored on an errant throw to third base for the 17-2 final.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars: Trey Robinette, 2-3, 2 runs, 2b, 2 rbi; Xavier Lawhorn, 2-2, 3 runs, 1 bb, 2b, 1 rbi; Lafe Coleman, 3-3, 2 home runs, 5 rbi, 3 runs, sb; Gavin Coffman, 1-1, roe, sb, 2 runs; Alex Robinson, 0-1, 1 bb, 1 run; Frank Maddux, 1-3, 2b, 2 rbi, 1 run; Cody Moore, 2-2, roe, sb, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Keenan Moore, 0-0, 2 bb, sb, 2 runs; Jakob Hoosier, 1-1, 1 rbi, 1 run; Logan Clevenger, 1-1; Brysin Humphrey, 0-0, 1 bb; Brendan Peters, 0-1; Mason Mullins, 0-1.

RH

E 002 xxx — 2 3

W (10)07 xxx — 17 13

Members of the Washington C.H. all-stars return to the dugout after Lafe Coleman, center, hit the first of his two home runs during a District 8 Little League tournament game against Englewood Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (l-r); Alex Robinson, Brendan Peters, Coleman, Brysin Humphrey and Jakob Hoosier. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_React-pic-take-2.jpg Members of the Washington C.H. all-stars return to the dugout after Lafe Coleman, center, hit the first of his two home runs during a District 8 Little League tournament game against Englewood Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (l-r); Alex Robinson, Brendan Peters, Coleman, Brysin Humphrey and Jakob Hoosier. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Run-rule Englewood, 17-2