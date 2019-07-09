WCH all-stars beat Fairborn, 5-0

FAIRBORN — After opening the District 8 tournament by scoring37 runs in their opening game Monday, the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars returned to action Tuesday in Fairborn.

The opponent was the host Fairborn squad.

This game went to Washington, 5-0.

Alex Robinson pitched five innings in sweltering conditions for the win.

Robinson allowed no runs and just one hit. He struck out 10, walked two and hit one batter.

Trey Robinette pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Washington. He allowed one hit with one walk and one strikeout.

Robinette was the leading hitter for Washington, going 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Lafe Coleman was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs batted in.

Gavin Coffman hit a double and scored, Logan Clevenger walked and scored and Xavier Lawhorn reached on an error and scored for the Washington all-stars.

In the bottom of the first, Robinette led off with a triple and scored when Lawhorn reached on an error.

Lawhorn went to second on the play and soon stole third base. He scored on a single by Coleman for a 2-0 Washington lead.

Coffman and Robinson walked but the next two batters were retired to end the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Clevenger walked and Robinette had a bunt single.

Coleman followed with a double to score Clevenger and Robinette and extend the lead to 4-0.

Fairborn picked up its first hit of the game, a ground-rule double by Carson Campbell in the top of the third. The next three batters were retired in order.

Washington scored what proved to be the last run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Coffman led off with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch.

With one out and after a change of pitchers for Fairborn, Keenan Moore singled, scoring Coffman to put the margin at 5-0.

Fairborn loaded the bases in the fourth with one out, but a pop out to the catcher and a strikeout left the home team stranded.

In the top of the fifth, with a runner on base after being hit by a pitch, Robinette made a sliding catch in center, which was followed by a pop out and a strikeout.

Frank Maddux led off with a double to left and Jakob Hoosier hit a single, but Washington would not score in the fifth.

Cayden Bailey picked up Fairborn’s second hit in the sixth, but two runners were stranded and the shutout remained intact.

The Washington all-stars will play at Fairborn Wednesday against Englewood at 6 p.m.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars:

Trey Robinette, 3-3, 3b, 2 runs; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-2, roe, sb, 1 run; Lafe Coleman, 2-3, sb, 2b, 3 rbi; Gavin Coffman, 1-1, 1 run, 2b, bb; Alex Robinson, 0-1, bb; Jakob Hoosier, 1-2; Keenan Moore, 1-1, 1 rbi; Mason Mullins, 1-2; Logan Clevenger, 0-1, bb, 1 run; Cody Moore, 0-1; Frank Maddux, 1-2, 2b; Brysin Humphrey, 0-1; Brendan Peters, 0-1.

RH

M 000 000 — 0 2

W 221 00x — 5 10

Alex Robinson delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars during a District 8 Little League tournament game against Fairborn at Fairborn Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Robinson struck out 10 batters over five innings in a 5-0 Washington C.H. victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Alex-Robinson-7-9-2019.jpg Alex Robinson delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars during a District 8 Little League tournament game against Fairborn at Fairborn Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Robinson struck out 10 batters over five innings in a 5-0 Washington C.H. victory. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Logan Clevenger scores for the Washington C.H. all-stars in the second inning of a District 8 tournament game against Fairborn Tuesday, July 9, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_Logan-Clevenger-7-9-2019.jpg Logan Clevenger scores for the Washington C.H. all-stars in the second inning of a District 8 tournament game against Fairborn Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald