All-Stars feted by Rotary

The Washington C.H. Little League All-Star teams were treated by the local Rotary Club to a luncheon at the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg Tuesday, July 9, 2019. These three teams will play in their respective District 8 tournaments for the right to go to the State tournament. The 12-year-old all-stars, above, began their tournament run with a 37-1 win over West Carrollton Monday, July 8. They played Fairborn Tuesday and will return to Fairborn to play another game Wednesday. (front, l-r); Brysin Humphrey, Gavin Coffman, Alex Robinson, Jakob Hoosier, Bryson Heath, Mason Mullins, Brendan Peters; (back, l-r); Coach Jordan Baker, Lafe Coleman, Cody Moore, Logan Clevenger, Keenan Moore, Trey Robinette and Frank Maddux. Not pictured: Xavier Lawhorn and coaches Nate Robinette, Allen Hoosier and Drew Maddux.

The Washington C.H. 11-year-old all-stars, above, begin District 8 tournament play Friday, July 19 with a game against Enon. The District 8 11-year-old tournament is being played at the Washington Little League complex on Lewis Street. (front, l-r); Kaden Bryant, Aden Osborne, Javin Baker, Luke Armstrong, Austin Brown, Kyler Vernier; (back, l-r); Andrew Young, Cam Morton, Noah Haithcock, Cooper Robertson, Jameson Hyer, Cooper Enochs; (back, l-r); coaches Aaron Robertson, Steve Haithcock and Josh Morton. Not pictured: Lucas King and coaches Todd Brown and Jeremy Hyer.

The Washington C.H. 10-year-old all-stars, above, will play in the District 8 tournament at Eaton beginning Monday, July 15 against Moraine. (front, l-r); Corbin Evans, Dakota Brown, Matthew Jones, Carter Davidson, Hayden Cornell, Liam Alsop, James Bunch; (back, l-r); Kolton Pennington, Quinton Marine, Kiontae Tyree, Jacob Hays, Kenton Berry, Sam Pfeifer and coach Matt Pfeifer. Not pictured: coaches Ken Berry, Todd Cornell and B.J. Marine.