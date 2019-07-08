Strong start for 12-year-old all-stars

FAIRBORN — The Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-star baseball team began District 8 tournament play Monday, traveling to Fairborn’s Little League facility to take on West Carrollton.

Washington was just too much for the West Carrollton all-stars, winning 37-1.

Washington batted just twice in the game, but they more than made the most of their two turns at the plate.

Washington batted around twice in the first inning (18 batters), scoring 14 runs.

In the second inning, Washington sent 29 batters to the plate, scoring 23 runs.

Washington was playing station-to-station in the second inning. Wherever the ball was hit or whomever fielded it or didn’t make the play, each runner was stopping at first base. Washington also refrained from advancing and scoring on wild pitches and passed balls, as well.

Washington made the third out of the second inning intentionally, sending a base-runner from third to home where he was tagged out.

The Washington all-stars collected 30 hits in two innings.

For Washington, Lafe Coleman was 5 for 5 with three doubles, one triple and five runs scored.

Xavier Lawhorn went 4 for 4 with two inside-the-park home runs and a triple. He was hit by a pitch and scored five runs.

Frank Maddux was 4 for 4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored.

All 13 players for Washington scored at least one run.

Lawhorn was the starting pitcher for Washington. He went 1.1 innings with one hit and one run. He walked two and struck out four.

Coleman pitched two-thirds of an inning with one walk and Cody Moore pitched a scoreless third inning, striking out the side.

Washington will return to Fairborn Tuesday to play the host team, beginning at 6 p.m.

Offensively for Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars: Trey Robinette, 1-3, 2 roe, 3b, 2 rbi, 2 runs; Xavier Lawhorn, 4-4, 2 home runs, 3b, 5 runs, 5 rbi, hbp; Lafe Coleman, 5-5, 5 runs, 3 2b, 3b, sb, 2 rbi; Gavin Coffman, 3-3, 2 sb, 2 rbi, bb, 5 runs; Alex Robinson, 3-3, 2b, roe, 4 runs, 2 rbi; Bryson Heath, 3-4, 2 rbi, 4 runs; Cody Moore, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Frank Maddux, 4-4, roe, 3 rbi, 3 runs; Jakob Hoosier, 3-4, 2b, 3 rbi, 3 runs; Logan Clevenger, 1-1, 3b, 2 rbi, 1 run; Brysin Humphrey, 0-0, bb, 1 run; Keenan Moore, 0-0, hbp, 1 run; Mason Mullins, 1-1, 1 run.

RH

WC 010 xxx — 1 1

W (14)(23)x xxx — 37 30

Gavin Coffman (left) celebrates with Xavier Lawhorn after Lawhorn hit an inside-the-park home run in the first inning of a District 8 Little League tournament game for the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars playing against West Carrollton in a game played at Fairborn Little League Monday, July 8, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_WCH-12-year-old-celebrate-7-8-2019-1.jpg Gavin Coffman (left) celebrates with Xavier Lawhorn after Lawhorn hit an inside-the-park home run in the first inning of a District 8 Little League tournament game for the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars playing against West Carrollton in a game played at Fairborn Little League Monday, July 8, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Posts 37-1 win over W. Carrollton