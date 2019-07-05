MT Lady Panthers have busy June

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers had a busy month of June with a team camp and shootouts. The ladies started out the month with a shootout at Ohio Dominican University.

The team then went to team camp at Cedarville University for three days. This was their eighth year attending.

The girls also attended another shootout at Ohio Dominican, along with Eastern Brown, Fairland, and Ironton. The j-v also played in a summer league at Jackson and a shootout at Wittenberg University.

The ladies have been putting in the work in the off season in the gym and weight room and will be ready to start the season at the end of October.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_MT-girls-basketball-team-at-2019-camp-take-4.jpg Courtesy photo