National all-stars edge American squad

After being rained out on Thursday, the Washington C.H. Little League held its annual Minor Division All-star game at the Little League complex on Lewis Street Friday.
With temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with the humidity making it feel like the low 90s, the National squad battled the American squad with a dozen players on each side, culled from the ranks of the WCH LL Minor Division teams.
A good crowd of family and friends turned out to watch the National squad rally to win the game, 15-13.
The format was coach-pitch with four players in the outfield. Additionally, players were allowed six pitches. The at-bats could go more than six pitches provided the batter was fouling pitches off.
There was a limit of five runs per inning up until the last inning, which on this night was the eighth. There was no scoring limit in the eighth inning.
After a scoreless first inning, the National team scored three runs in the top of the second. The American team scored five in the bottom of the second.
The National team did not score in the third, but the American squad scored five more in bottom of the frame to take a 10-3 lead.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning and each team scored one run in the fifth to give the American team an 11-4 lead.
The Nationals began their comeback with five runs in the top of the sixth.
The American team scored one in the sixth to put the score at 12-9.
After a scoreless seventh inning for both teams, the National squad scored six runs in the top of the eighth to take a 15-12 lead.
The American team scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to set the final score of 15-13 in favor of the National team.
The National team had 26 hits in the game to 25 for the American squad.
Offensively for the National All-stars: Jack Hadden, 4-4; Matthew Alsop, 2-4; Taven Farley, 2-4; Carter Davidson, 3-4; Spencer Branham, 3-4; Savannah Rose, 1-4; Collin Everhart, 3-4; Matticks Hernandez, 2-4; Joseph Summers, 2-3; Wyatt Sever, 1-3; Kaleb Taylor, 1-3; Jamaal Robinson, 2-3.
Offensively for the American All-stars: Josiah Wynne, 1-4; Malachi Wynne, 2-4; Xaiden Sword, 3-4; Kolton Pennington, 2-4; Aiden White, 4-4; Max Pfeifer, 0-4; Zander Lyons, 3-4; Jackson Everhart, 4-4; Max Johnson, 1-3; Zeller Kirkpatrick, 3-3; Luke Matson, 1-3; Brian Woods, 1-3.
RH
N 030 015 06 — 15 26
A 055 011 01 — 13 25