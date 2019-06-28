National all-stars edge American squad

After being rained out on Thursday, the Washington C.H. Little League held its annual Minor Division All-star game at the Little League complex on Lewis Street Friday.

With temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with the humidity making it feel like the low 90s, the National squad battled the American squad with a dozen players on each side, culled from the ranks of the WCH LL Minor Division teams.

A good crowd of family and friends turned out to watch the National squad rally to win the game, 15-13.

The format was coach-pitch with four players in the outfield. Additionally, players were allowed six pitches. The at-bats could go more than six pitches provided the batter was fouling pitches off.

There was a limit of five runs per inning up until the last inning, which on this night was the eighth. There was no scoring limit in the eighth inning.

After a scoreless first inning, the National team scored three runs in the top of the second. The American team scored five in the bottom of the second.

The National team did not score in the third, but the American squad scored five more in bottom of the frame to take a 10-3 lead.

Neither team scored in the fourth inning and each team scored one run in the fifth to give the American team an 11-4 lead.

The Nationals began their comeback with five runs in the top of the sixth.

The American team scored one in the sixth to put the score at 12-9.

After a scoreless seventh inning for both teams, the National squad scored six runs in the top of the eighth to take a 15-12 lead.

The American team scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to set the final score of 15-13 in favor of the National team.

The National team had 26 hits in the game to 25 for the American squad.

Offensively for the National All-stars: Jack Hadden, 4-4; Matthew Alsop, 2-4; Taven Farley, 2-4; Carter Davidson, 3-4; Spencer Branham, 3-4; Savannah Rose, 1-4; Collin Everhart, 3-4; Matticks Hernandez, 2-4; Joseph Summers, 2-3; Wyatt Sever, 1-3; Kaleb Taylor, 1-3; Jamaal Robinson, 2-3.

Offensively for the American All-stars: Josiah Wynne, 1-4; Malachi Wynne, 2-4; Xaiden Sword, 3-4; Kolton Pennington, 2-4; Aiden White, 4-4; Max Pfeifer, 0-4; Zander Lyons, 3-4; Jackson Everhart, 4-4; Max Johnson, 1-3; Zeller Kirkpatrick, 3-3; Luke Matson, 1-3; Brian Woods, 1-3.

RH

N 030 015 06 — 15 26

A 055 011 01 — 13 25

The National All-star team above, rallied from behind to win the Washington C.H. Little League Minors Division All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019, 15-13 over the American squad. The team is (front, l-r); Joseph Summers, Taven Farley, Matthew Alsop, Jack Hadden, Jamaal Robinson; (middle, l-r); Carter Davidson, Kaleb Taylor, Spencer Branham, Wyatt Sever, Matticks Hernandez, Collin Everhart, Savannah Rose; (back, l-r); coaches Scott Flowers, Brent Alsop, Mike Mickle and Colt Sever. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_National-all-stars-6-28-2019.jpg The National All-star team above, rallied from behind to win the Washington C.H. Little League Minors Division All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019, 15-13 over the American squad. The team is (front, l-r); Joseph Summers, Taven Farley, Matthew Alsop, Jack Hadden, Jamaal Robinson; (middle, l-r); Carter Davidson, Kaleb Taylor, Spencer Branham, Wyatt Sever, Matticks Hernandez, Collin Everhart, Savannah Rose; (back, l-r); coaches Scott Flowers, Brent Alsop, Mike Mickle and Colt Sever. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington C.H. Little League Minors American All-star team — (front, l-r); Max Pfeifer, Xaiden Sword, Malachi Wynne, Josiah Wynne, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Luke Matson; (middle, l-r); Aiden White, Kolton Pennington, Max Johnston, Zander Lyons, Brian Woods, Jackson Everhart; (back, l-r); coaches Matt Pfeifer, Jason Wynne, Isaac Sword, Derrick Lyons and Brian White. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_American-all-stars-6-28-2019.jpg Washington C.H. Little League Minors American All-star team — (front, l-r); Max Pfeifer, Xaiden Sword, Malachi Wynne, Josiah Wynne, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Luke Matson; (middle, l-r); Aiden White, Kolton Pennington, Max Johnston, Zander Lyons, Brian Woods, Jackson Everhart; (back, l-r); coaches Matt Pfeifer, Jason Wynne, Isaac Sword, Derrick Lyons and Brian White. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Aiden White scores for the American squad in the Washington C.H. Little League Minors Division All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Little League complex on Lewis Street. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Aiden-White-American.jpg Aiden White scores for the American squad in the Washington C.H. Little League Minors Division All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Little League complex on Lewis Street. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Collin Everhart hits third base on his way home for the National All-stars Friday, June 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Collin-Everhart-national.jpg Collin Everhart hits third base on his way home for the National All-stars Friday, June 28, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Brian Woods keeps his eyes on the ball for the American team in the Washington C.H. Little League Minors All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Brian-Woods-American.jpg Brian Woods keeps his eyes on the ball for the American team in the Washington C.H. Little League Minors All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Savanna Rose takes a swing at a pitch for the National All-stars in the Washington C.H. Little League Minors All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Savanna-Rose-National.jpg Savanna Rose takes a swing at a pitch for the National All-stars in the Washington C.H. Little League Minors All-star game Friday, June 28, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Josiah Wynne is about to connect with a pitch for the American All-stars Friday, June 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Josiah-Wynne-American.jpg Josiah Wynne is about to connect with a pitch for the American All-stars Friday, June 28, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Spencer Branham scores for the National team in the Washington C.H. Little League’s Minor Division all-star game Friday, June 28, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Spencer-Branham-National.jpg Spencer Branham scores for the National team in the Washington C.H. Little League’s Minor Division all-star game Friday, June 28, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos