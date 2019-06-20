Panthers hold youth basketball camp

Above are the students who took part in the Miami Trace youth basketball camp held June 9-11, 2019. The camp was for students who will be in grades 3-8 in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Austin Boedecker, Eli Fliehman, Colt Whitaker, Jared Griffith, Cade Whitaker, Liam Havens, Cam Thoroman and Nicholas Lindsay.

THREE-ON-THREE CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Charles Snodgrass, Jarett Phipps, Evan Parsley, Dane Wilt, Nic Lindsay, Zach Vincent, Joseph Thompson, Wyatt Liston, Charlie Worley, Austin Boedecker and Colton Lindsay.

THREE-ON-THREE RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Ian Mavis, Nick Farrens, Adam Guthrie, Cole Whiteside, Reagan Merritt, Jake Combs, Justin Thompson, Mason Kelley, Jared Griffith, Colt Whitaker and Caleb Esker.

HOT SHOT WINNERS — (l-r); Carter Davidson, Cam Thoroman, Evan Parsley, Cade Whitaker and Austin Boedeker.

FREE THROW WINNERS — (l-r); Dane Wilt, Gabe Denney, Caleb Esker, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Charles Snodgrass, Joseph Thompson, Cole Whiteside, Eli Fliehman, Nic Lindsay, Trey Robinette and Liam Havens.