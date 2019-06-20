Posted on by

Panthers hold youth basketball camp


Above are the students who took part in the Miami Trace youth basketball camp held June 9-11, 2019. The camp was for students who will be in grades 3-8 in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

Above are the students who took part in the Miami Trace youth basketball camp held June 9-11, 2019. The camp was for students who will be in grades 3-8 in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.


Courtesy photos

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Austin Boedecker, Eli Fliehman, Colt Whitaker, Jared Griffith, Cade Whitaker, Liam Havens, Cam Thoroman and Nicholas Lindsay.


Courtesy photos

THREE-ON-THREE CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Charles Snodgrass, Jarett Phipps, Evan Parsley, Dane Wilt, Nic Lindsay, Zach Vincent, Joseph Thompson, Wyatt Liston, Charlie Worley, Austin Boedecker and Colton Lindsay.


Courtesy photos

THREE-ON-THREE RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Ian Mavis, Nick Farrens, Adam Guthrie, Cole Whiteside, Reagan Merritt, Jake Combs, Justin Thompson, Mason Kelley, Jared Griffith, Colt Whitaker and Caleb Esker.


Courtesy photos

HOT SHOT WINNERS — (l-r); Carter Davidson, Cam Thoroman, Evan Parsley, Cade Whitaker and Austin Boedeker.


Courtesy photos

FREE THROW WINNERS — (l-r); Dane Wilt, Gabe Denney, Caleb Esker, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Charles Snodgrass, Joseph Thompson, Cole Whiteside, Eli Fliehman, Nic Lindsay, Trey Robinette and Liam Havens.


Courtesy photos

Above are the students who took part in the Miami Trace youth basketball camp held June 9-11, 2019. The camp was for students who will be in grades 3-8 in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Austin Boedecker, Eli Fliehman, Colt Whitaker, Jared Griffith, Cade Whitaker, Liam Havens, Cam Thoroman and Nicholas Lindsay.

THREE-ON-THREE CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Charles Snodgrass, Jarett Phipps, Evan Parsley, Dane Wilt, Nic Lindsay, Zach Vincent, Joseph Thompson, Wyatt Liston, Charlie Worley, Austin Boedecker and Colton Lindsay.

THREE-ON-THREE RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Ian Mavis, Nick Farrens, Adam Guthrie, Cole Whiteside, Reagan Merritt, Jake Combs, Justin Thompson, Mason Kelley, Jared Griffith, Colt Whitaker and Caleb Esker.

HOT SHOT WINNERS — (l-r); Carter Davidson, Cam Thoroman, Evan Parsley, Cade Whitaker and Austin Boedeker.

FREE THROW WINNERS — (l-r); Dane Wilt, Gabe Denney, Caleb Esker, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Charles Snodgrass, Joseph Thompson, Cole Whiteside, Eli Fliehman, Nic Lindsay, Trey Robinette and Liam Havens.

Above are the students who took part in the Miami Trace youth basketball camp held June 9-11, 2019. The camp was for students who will be in grades 3-8 in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_MT-youth-hoops-camp-group-pic-2019.jpgAbove are the students who took part in the Miami Trace youth basketball camp held June 9-11, 2019. The camp was for students who will be in grades 3-8 in the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. Courtesy photos

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Austin Boedecker, Eli Fliehman, Colt Whitaker, Jared Griffith, Cade Whitaker, Liam Havens, Cam Thoroman and Nicholas Lindsay.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_1-on-1-champs-and-runners-up.jpgONE-ON-ONE CHAMPIONS AND RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Austin Boedecker, Eli Fliehman, Colt Whitaker, Jared Griffith, Cade Whitaker, Liam Havens, Cam Thoroman and Nicholas Lindsay. Courtesy photos

THREE-ON-THREE CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Charles Snodgrass, Jarett Phipps, Evan Parsley, Dane Wilt, Nic Lindsay, Zach Vincent, Joseph Thompson, Wyatt Liston, Charlie Worley, Austin Boedecker and Colton Lindsay.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_3-on-3-champions.jpgTHREE-ON-THREE CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Charles Snodgrass, Jarett Phipps, Evan Parsley, Dane Wilt, Nic Lindsay, Zach Vincent, Joseph Thompson, Wyatt Liston, Charlie Worley, Austin Boedecker and Colton Lindsay. Courtesy photos

THREE-ON-THREE RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Ian Mavis, Nick Farrens, Adam Guthrie, Cole Whiteside, Reagan Merritt, Jake Combs, Justin Thompson, Mason Kelley, Jared Griffith, Colt Whitaker and Caleb Esker.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_3-on-3-runners-up.jpgTHREE-ON-THREE RUNNERS UP — (l-r); Ian Mavis, Nick Farrens, Adam Guthrie, Cole Whiteside, Reagan Merritt, Jake Combs, Justin Thompson, Mason Kelley, Jared Griffith, Colt Whitaker and Caleb Esker. Courtesy photos

HOT SHOT WINNERS — (l-r); Carter Davidson, Cam Thoroman, Evan Parsley, Cade Whitaker and Austin Boedeker.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Hot-shot-winners.jpgHOT SHOT WINNERS — (l-r); Carter Davidson, Cam Thoroman, Evan Parsley, Cade Whitaker and Austin Boedeker. Courtesy photos

FREE THROW WINNERS — (l-r); Dane Wilt, Gabe Denney, Caleb Esker, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Charles Snodgrass, Joseph Thompson, Cole Whiteside, Eli Fliehman, Nic Lindsay, Trey Robinette and Liam Havens.
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Free-throw-winners.jpgFREE THROW WINNERS — (l-r); Dane Wilt, Gabe Denney, Caleb Esker, Zeller Kirkpatrick, Charles Snodgrass, Joseph Thompson, Cole Whiteside, Eli Fliehman, Nic Lindsay, Trey Robinette and Liam Havens. Courtesy photos