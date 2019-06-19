Blue Lions hold youth tennis camp

The Washington Blue Lion youth tennis camp wrapped up a three-day run on June 12, 2019. Above are campers who took part.
Youth take part in a drill during the Blue Lion youth tennis camp held June 10-12, 2019.
Some of the Blue Lion tennis campers get ready for a friendly water balloon fight.
The Washington Blue Lion youth tennis camp wrapped up a three-day run on June 12, 2019. Above are campers who took part.
Youth take part in a drill during the Blue Lion youth tennis camp held June 10-12, 2019.
Some of the Blue Lion tennis campers get ready for a friendly water balloon fight.