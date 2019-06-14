MT’s Camp Second Team, All-Ohio

A half dozen prep softball players from Fayette County were named to the Division II All-District team for their play in the 2019 season.

Four are from Miami Trace High School and two are from Washington High School.

Jessica Camp of Miami Trace was named First Team, All-District and Second Team, All-Ohio.

Olivia Wolffe of Miami Trace was named First Team, All-District.

Maddy Jenkins of Washington High School was named Second Team, All-District.

Ashley Campbell of Miami Trace was named Second Team, All-District.

Sidney Payton of Miami Trace and Makenna Knisley of Washington were named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Division II First Team, All-District for 2019

Taylor Pagan, Sheridan, Player of the Year, First Team, All-Ohio; Sydney Campolo, Sheridan, Player of the Year, First Team, All-Ohio; Sarah Moats, Circleville, Second Team, All-Ohio; Jessica Camp, Miami Trace, Second Team, All-Ohio; Taylor Evans, Jackson, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Jocie Fisher, Unioto, Honorable Mention, All-Ohio; Lexi Parsons, Logan Elm; Josie Crabtree, McClain; Hannah Robinson, Waverly; Diamond Decker, Warren; Cierra Roberts, River Valley; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Kaylee Stewart, Athens; Makayla Sheridan, Sheridan; Olivia Wolffe, Miami Trace; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Brittny Ogg, Fairfield Union; Kylee Bako, Jackson; Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto; Hailey Robinson, Waverly.

Coach of the Year: Troy Wolfe, Sheridan

Division II Second Team, All-District for 2019

Malerie Stanley, Gallia Academy; Jayla Brown, Chillicothe; Sydney Reeser, Logan Elm; Kaitlyn Sturgeon, Sheridan; Gracey Dearmon, Hillsboro; Kenzie McConnel, Circleville; Avery Miller, Unioto; Maddy Jenkins, Washington; Olivia Tengolia, Athens; Beckley Smith, McClain; Brooklyn Sizemore, River valley; Briana Sexton, Vinton County; Payton Porter, Logan Elm; Jayla Campbell, Unioto; Alex Barnes, Gallia Academy; Grace Hash, River Valley; Leah Alford, Jackson; Abby Keaton, Circleville; Sydney Humphries, Jackson; Ashley Campbell, Miami Trace.

Division II Honorable Mention, All-District for 2019

Laikyn Teasley, Fairfield Union; Meliah Johnson, Chillicothe; Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro; Sidney Payton, Miami Trace; Sidney Gray, Circleville; Olivia Shutts, Warren; Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro; Makenna Knisley, Washington; Emma Bellaw, Waverly; Katie Kish, Athens; Kailyn Sharp, Athens; Abby Faught, Vinton County; Julia Hall, Chillicothe; Baylee Hollenbaugh, River Valley; Allison Beatty, McClain; Kaylee Stevenson, McClain; Bailey Young, Gallia Academy; Bailey Meadowns, Gallia Academy.

Camp https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Jessica-Camp-mug.jpg Camp Wolffe https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Olivia-Wolffe-mug.jpg Wolffe Campbell https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Ashley-Campbell-mug.jpg Campbell Jenkins https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Maddy-Jenkins-mug.jpg Jenkins Payton https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Sidney-Payton-mug.jpg Payton Knisley https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Makenna-Knisley-mug.jpg Knisley

Six local softball players All-District