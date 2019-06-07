FayCo quintet named All-District

Five prep baseball players from Fayette County, three from Miami Trace High School and two from Washington High School, were recognized for their performances in 2019 by being named to the All-Southeast District baseball teams.

Miami Trace seniors Drew Batson and Austin Mathews and Washington junior Ryan Schwartz were named Second Team, All-District.

Washington senior Bailey Roberts and Miami Trace senior Austin Brown were named Honorable Mention, All-District.

North: Division I and II, 2019

First Team, All-District

Garret Gray, Circleville; Reece Trowbridge, Sheridan; Tylor Wolfe, Fairfield Union; Luke Magulac, Hillsboro; Trey Givens, New Lexington; Drew Campbell, Sheridan; Eric Anderson, McClain; Charlie Kline, Logan; Ethan Wolfe, Circleville.

Second Team, All-District

Drew Batson, Miami Trace; Ryan Schwartz, Washington; Cade Burton, Circleville; Ethan Malone, Sheridan; Ethan Humphries, Hillsboro; Ryan Huffman, Logan Elm; Austin Mathews, Miami Trace; Layton Cassady, Logan; Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union.

Honorable Mention, All-District

Grant Crum, Hillsboro; Jared Thompson, Hillsboro; Austin Brown, Miami Trace; Bailey Roberts, Washington; John Salyers, McClain; Colton Mossbarger, McClain; Skye Matheney, New Lexington; Cody Fyffe, Fairfield Union; Nick Tipton, Fairfield Union; Logan Farmer, Sheridan; Seth Burgess, New Lexington; Garrett Kennedy, Circleville; Hayden Higginbotham, Logan Elm; Trey Slack, Logan; Evan Hutchinson, McClain.

Coach of the Year: Brian Bigan, Circleville

———

South: Division I and II, 2019

First Team, All-District

Nate Trainer, Athens; Chad Ison, Zane Trace; Corbin Alkire, Marietta; Cameron DeBord, Unioto; Seth Dennis, Warren; Tucker Tackett, Waverly; Brice Graham, Jackson; Cam Farley, Zane Trace; Ash Abele, Vinton County.

Second Team, All-District

Dakota Miller, Marietta; Carson DeBord, Unioto; Lane Larson, Zane Trace; Garrett McGuire, Gallia Academy; Nick Barga, Athens; Jack Cornwell, Athens; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; Evan Gardee, Warren; Kail Hill, Marietta.

Honorable Mention, All-District

Ian Gillen, Waverly; Trevor Penrod, Waverly; Wyatt Sipple, Gallia Academy; Jacob Wells, Vinton County; D.J. Norris, Vinton County; Ty Broemann, Jackson; Caleb Haller, Jackson; Rece Lonas, Athens; Eli Kennedy, Athens; Cole Alkire, Marietta; Derek Duckworth, Marietta; Kurt Taylor, Warren; Noah Edgell, Warren; Tanner Congrove, Zane Trace; Elliott Lynn, Zane Trace; Nate Keiger, Unioto; Hayden Longcoy, Unioto.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Lemley, Warren

Batson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Drew-Batson-mug.jpg Batson Mathews https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Austin-Mathews-mug.jpg Mathews Schwartz https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Ryan-Schwartz-mug.jpg Schwartz Brown https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Austin-Brown-mug-2-.jpg Brown Roberts https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Bailey-Roberts-mug.jpg Roberts