FCS holds annual basketball camp

The Fayette Christian School held a basketball camp May 28-31. The camp was under the direction of head coach Gary Shaffer.

FREE THROW SHOOTING — There were several skill contests held at the camp. Above are the top free throw shooters; at right, Lucas King, first place and, at left, Jack Shaffer, second place.

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPS — (l-r); for high school, Nicholas Epifano, first place and Lane Hufford, second place.

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMPS — (l-r); for junior high, Jack Shaffer, first place and Lucas King, second place.

TWO-ON-TWO CHAMPS — (l-r); Nicholas Epifano and Cade Whitaker. In other skill contests, Nicholas Epifano was the hot shot champ and Lane Hufford placed second in that event. The knock-out champ was Nicholas Epifano, with Lucas King placing second. Blitz champs were: Brady Bumpus, Nicholas Epifano, Lucas King, Gage McDaniel, Jack Shaffer and Christoper Tooill.