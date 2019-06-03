Creamer 5th at State 300-hurdles

Miami Trace senior (actually, now a member of the graduating Class of 2019) Macy Creamer, was involved in several school record-breaking runs this season.

She anchored the 4 x 100-meter relay team to a State-qualification and Saturday, she made it to the fifth spot on the State podium after another record-setting performance in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles.

On Friday, Creamer was among the student-athletes having to wait through an over three-hour weather delay before her heat of the 300-meter hurdles.

She was unfazed by that, going out and breaking her record from a year ago in the State semifinals, 44.91.

On Saturday, Creamer set another school record when she placed fifth in the finals, 44.25.

The performance is what every student-athlete dreams of at the end of the season; to be continually running faster and running the very fastest you’ve ever run in your final-ever high school race.

The Record-Herald spoke with Miami Trace head track coach Brent Noes Saturday as he waited for the start of the 300-meter finals.

“She was within about 10 minutes of running (Friday, when the meet was suspended),” Noes said. “She was already warmed up and ready to go. Mentally, she was prepared and focused. Then, a 30-minute delay turned into a three-hour delay.

“That just goes to show how mentally tough she is,” Noes said. “She’s all about business and she’s feeling good today. Hopefully, we’ll come out of here today and get a chance to see her on the podium.”

Indeed, Creamer was able to end her high school career on the podium at State with a fine fifth-place showing.

Creamer spoke about how she coped with the delay prior to Friday’s semifinal race.

“I just tried to stay in the shade as much as possible,” Creamer said. “I tried to stay off my feet so I didn’t get tired. It seemed to work, because I ran a p.r. (personal record).”

The competition was at the highest level. The winning time of 43.06 was turned in by Perry’s Leah King.

The second through fourth-place times were also all under 44 seconds.

“(The competition) definitely pushed me,” Creamer said. “I had to run my hardest, I didn’t really have a choice.

“This means so much,” Creamer said. “My goal from day one was to be on the podium at the State meet. To finally get there is super cool. I want to thank my coaches and my parents and my friends and family and most of all, God, for allowing me to have this opportunity.”

“Macy was seven-tenths (of a second) faster than she was yesterday in the prelims, which was a record,” Noes said. “The fact that you can knock seven-tenths off in a sprint race is an amazing thing to do. She’s such a fierce competitor. She had a goal in mind and to get down in the low 44’s, is such an incredible thing. We’re so proud of her.

“It just goes to show when you put your mind to something and you dedicate yourself to it, what can happen,” Noes said. “That’s what can be said about Macy today. I think she’s kind of solidified herself now as one of the elite female scholar-athletes to come out of Miami Trace, with all of the success she’s had, academically as well as athletically.

“This is just a great way for her to end her high school career,” Noes said. “She’s worked so hard and she’s so deserving of all of the accolades that she’s received. We’re just happy for her and excited to see what she can do next year when she moves on to college.”

Creamer will attend Ashland University where she will study forensic science and be a member of the track team.

2019 marked the fifth year in a row that Miami Trace has had someone place at the State track meet.

“We’ve had nine State placers now in five years,” Noes said. “And that includes two state champions (Katie Seyfang in the discus throw in 2018 and Caleb Wilt in the 110-meter hurdles in 2015).

“We as a staff are very proud of Wyatt Cory (seventh in the pole vault on Friday) and Macy Creamer continuing on with that and continuing to build that tradition that we have at Miami Trace with the track and field program,” Noes said. “Lastly, I want to thank all of our coaches for all of the hard work they’ve put in with our young people. It’s the coaches who are able to help these young people reach their goals. I’m very proud of the coaching staff and I can’t thank them enough for all of their time and effort, the things they do for the young people at Miami Trace.”

Macy Creamer stands on the podium at the State track meet after placing fifth in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles Saturday, June 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Macy-Creamer-on-Podium-at-State-6-1-2019.jpg Macy Creamer stands on the podium at the State track meet after placing fifth in the finals of the 300-meter hurdles Saturday, June 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer, above, center, clears a hurdle in the finals of the 300-meter event Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the State track meet at The Ohio State University. At left is Ashley Bowker of Lakeview and at right is Jazmyn Potts of Chaminade-Julienne. Creamer placed fifth in a new school record time of 44.25. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/06/web1_Macy-Creamer-300-hurdles-State-6-1-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer, above, center, clears a hurdle in the finals of the 300-meter event Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the State track meet at The Ohio State University. At left is Ashley Bowker of Lakeview and at right is Jazmyn Potts of Chaminade-Julienne. Creamer placed fifth in a new school record time of 44.25. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos