There is an upcoming camp for youth interested in the sport of tennis.

The Little Lion tennis camp will be held Monday, June 10 through Wednesday June 12 at the courts at Gardner Park.

The camp for grades K-3 will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. and the camp for kids in grades 4-8 will run from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

On June 12, it will be a combined session from 10 a.m. until noon.

There will be pizza, water balloons and more fun.

The cost is $20 per participant.

Please make checks payable to BLAB.

You can e-mail coach Samantha Leach at sam.leach@wchcs.org to sign up.