MT relay breaks school mark at state

COLUMBUS — While there is no bad time to break a school record, what better time could there be than in front of thousands of people at the 45th annual girls State track meet.

That’s exactly what the Miami Trace 4 x 100-meter relay did Friday in Columbus.

The relay of Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Alyssa Butler and Macy Creamer came into the State after setting a new school record time of 51.00 at the Muskingum Regional.

On Friday, the Panther quartet turned in a new record time of 50.80.

The squad placed 17th out of 18 teams, but all were pleased with the experience and the new school record.

“There are a lot of fast teams up here,” Macy Creamer said. “But I am really proud of our team for just doing our best and giving it all we could. The place doesn’t really matter to me at this point. I’m just glad we could all run our best times today.”

“I think we kind of knew coming in that we might not make it to finals,” Lilly Litteral said. “But, we tried our best. We knew the other girls were two or three seconds ahead of us. We really just wanted another school record, since we keep breaking it.”

“I’ve never been to State, so, it was a really good experience,” Isabella Vanover said. “Hopefully we’ll be back here again next year, but, breaking another school record is really, really exciting.”

“We’ve broken the school record three times in a row,” Alyssa Butler said. “That’s pretty cool. It’s awesome. There’s definitely a lot of competition here and we were expecting it. We still ran our best. We broke the school record. I’m proud of all of us.”

“The 4 x 1 was fantastic,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “My gosh, we were District champion and in the two weeks since then, we’ve dropped almost seven-tenths of a second. Every race has gotten faster and faster.

“Today was another school record, again,” Noes said. “We got under 51, which was our goal. They all ran p.r.’s (personal records) and set a new school record. Man, what a great day. You can’t ask for anything more.”

Alyssa Butler (left) begins her leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay after receiving the baton from Isabella Vanover (right) during Miami Trace’s run at the State track meet at The Ohio State University Friday, May 31, 2019. The team of Butler, Vanover, Lilly Litteral and Macy Creamer set a new school record Friday with a time of 50.80. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_MT-4-x-1-handoff-at-State-5-31-2019.jpg Alyssa Butler (left) begins her leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay after receiving the baton from Isabella Vanover (right) during Miami Trace’s run at the State track meet at The Ohio State University Friday, May 31, 2019. The team of Butler, Vanover, Lilly Litteral and Macy Creamer set a new school record Friday with a time of 50.80. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos The Miami Trace 4 x 100-meter relay team a few minutes after setting a new school record of 50.80 at the State track meet Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. (l-r); Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Alyssa Butler and Macy Creamer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_MT-4-x-1-relay-team-at-State-5-31-2019.jpg The Miami Trace 4 x 100-meter relay team a few minutes after setting a new school record of 50.80 at the State track meet Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. (l-r); Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Alyssa Butler and Macy Creamer. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos