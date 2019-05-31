Creamer advances to 300-hurdle finals

COLUMBUS — What was a very busy day for Macy Creamer at the State track meet turned into a much longer than expected day as her heat in the 300-meter hurdles was delayed by lightning by some three hours Friday.

Creamer qualified to State in three events; the 100-meter dash, the 4 x 100-meter relay and the above-mentioned hurdles.

First of all, she pulled herself from the 100-meter dash in order to conserve energy for the other two events.

In the 4 x 100-meter relay, with Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover and Alyssa Butler, the Miami Trace quartet set a new school record of 50.80, but with the tremendous competition at this level, that placed them 17th out of 18 teams.

The weather delay began just as the second heat of the girls 400-meter dash was about to get underway.

Fast forward several hours and Creamer turned in a new personal best time of 44.91, fifth-fastest out of 18 runners, to advance to the finals.

Creamer will be among nine runners vying for eight podium spots when the race goes at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Creamer said of her new school record time. “My goal was to run in the 45’s and to see where that got me. Running 44 was really cool.

“I have the fifth-fastest time right now,” Creamer said. “Hopefully I can stay with that seed tomorrow and hopefully run as fast as I did today. Wherever that puts me, I’ll be happy.”

“Macy set the school record up here at the State meet last year with a 46.19,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “She just ran a 44.91. That’s over a second better than her school record last year.

“She placed 11th up here last year,” Noes said. “She’s had her sights set on this particular race from the time she left the State meet up here last year. She had this date circled on her calendar. Everything she’s done this past year has been to get her here to this point.

“Right now she’s got the fifth-fastest time and the sixth seed,” Noes said. “She actually beat the second-fastest girl in the first heat (44.91 to 45.01), but because that girl was second in her heat, she gets a better seed.

“She started off strong,” Noes said. “She looked good. When she anchored the 4 x 1, she looked real fast today. She looked strong. Then we had that three-hour lightning delay. We know all the kids had to deal with it.

“She is as mentally tough as they come,” Noes said. “We are very happy and very excited for her and we can’t wait to come back (Saturday) and see what she can do.”

Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer, left, anchors the 4 x 100-meter relay at the 45th annual girls State track meet Friday, May 31, 2019. Later on Friday, Creamer broke her own school record to advance to the finals in the 300-meter hurdles. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Macy-Creamer-anchors-4-x-1-at-State-5-31-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer, left, anchors the 4 x 100-meter relay at the 45th annual girls State track meet Friday, May 31, 2019. Later on Friday, Creamer broke her own school record to advance to the finals in the 300-meter hurdles. Photo by Mary Kay West