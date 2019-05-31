Cory places 7th at State

Wyatt Cory may not be used to pole vaulting at 9:30 in the morning, but, the early start time (normal for the State meet), was really not a factor.

The recent graduate of Miami Trace High School cleared the bar at 14’ 2” to place seventh out of a field of 18 competitors.

Cory vaulted a total of 11 times in the competition.

The opening height of 12’ 6” was cleared by Cory on his first attempt.

It then took him two vaults each to clear 13’ 0”, 13’ 6” and 13’ 10”.

Then, when the bar was raised to 14’ 2”, Cory cleared that height on his first attempt.

However, when the bar went up to 14’ 6”, Cory missed on each of his three attempts.

Six vaulters cleared 14’ 6” and the four competitors cleared again at 14’ 10”.

Zach Love of Indian Valley, the Muskingum Regional champion, placed fourth as he missed on his three attempts at 15’ 2”.

Likewise for Cameron Algren of Greenon, who on this day went out at 14’ 10” after making 14’ 2”, 14’ 6” and 14’ 10” each on his first attempt. He placed third.

Jimmy Rhoads of Liberty Union cleared 15’ 2” on his third attempt.

He missed on his first attempt at 15’ 6”.

Meanwhile, Blaine Brokschmidt of Miami East cleared 15’ 2” and 15’ 6”, each with one attempt.

Rhoads,having secured second place, passed on his next two chances at 15’ 6” and missed on two attempts at 15’ 10”.

Brokschmidt missed his three chances at 15’ 10”, but took home the State championship at 15’ 6”.

“He did really well,” Miami Trace pole vault coach Brianna Mitchell said. “I think just being here is an accomplishment itself. To be on the podium is so much better. I think it’s a good way to end his senior season.

“He did really well,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of him today.”

Cory was asked how close he felt he came to making it over the bar at 14’ 6” (his personal record is 14’ 3”).

“My last one, I was about a tenth of a second turning sooner from having it,” Cory said. “I couldn’t turn in time, which has been a big issue all year. It was my last jump in high school, but, all-in-all, I still placed seventh at state. I can’t complain.

“A huge thank you to coach Mitchell,” Cory said. “Coach (Brent) Noes and coach (Jeff) Creamer, obviously. And coach (Chip) Wilt, he’s been a huge help to me all throughout high school. A huge shout out to the Buckeye Pole Vault Academy and Austin Hicks, he’s helped me a lot, too.”

Cory will stay busy over the summer, competing in either the AAU or USATF decathlon.

“Right now, I’m looking at either going to Ohio Northern or Ashland University,” Cory said. He plans to be a member of the track team in college.

“That was awesome,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “I’m really happy for Wyatt. That’s a testament to what hard work will do for you. He’s been working hard the entire last year, including over the winter, the indoor program, where he finished seventh in the state. Seven must be his lucky number. If it wasn’t before, it is now. It’s a fantastic feat and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Recent Miami Trace High School graduate Wyatt Cory, at right, stands on the State podium in seventh place in the Division II pole vault Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University. Cory's finish makes it five years in a row that someone from Miami Trace has placed at the State meet. Wyatt Cory goes over the bar in the Division II pole vault at the 112th annual boys State track meet Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Ohio State University. Cory placed seventh out of 18 competitors with a height of 14' 2".