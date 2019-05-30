Memorial Day baseball enjoyed in J’ville

A large crowd was on hand to watch youth baseball games at Jeffersonville on Memorial Day Monday, May 27, 2019. Above, Colten Roflow of the Super Sport Pizza and Wings team, pulls into third base during a game against the Top Dollar Pawn team.

Gage Lenigar slides safely into home, scoring a run for the Winner’s Market team in a t-ball game in the Jeffersonville Athletic League on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019.

Julia Hyer focuses on the ball during an at bat for the Weastec team during a t-ball game played on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 in Jeffersonville.

Tessa Reed scores a run for Weastec during the day of baseball games at Jeffersonville Monday, May 27, 2019.

Treston Kinnison delivers a pitch for the Top Dollar Pawn team on Memorial Day in Jeffersonville Monday, May 27, 2019.