Cyclones 2nd at Grove City tourney

There are three local youth, Evan Lynch, Justin Robinson and Jacob Miller, playing on the Central Ohio Cyclones traveling baseball team, a 13U organization based out of Lancaster.

The core of this team is just getting started in their second season together. As you read in Coach Marc Brunner’s post the boys started things off rough last weekend at Berliner, losing all three of their games.

However, they played much better this weekend, going 4-1 at the Grove City Memorial Tournament and finishing as runners-up.

Game one was on Friday evening. Justin Robinson pitched dominantly for the final three innings to secure a 7-3 win over Worthington Christian.

Game two was played on Saturday morning. The Cyclones won 9-1 over the Midwest Marlins, the organization the local boys played with last season.

Game three was Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones beat Team Legacy Titans, 10-5.

Game four was also Sunday afternoon. Evan Lynch pitched a solid game allowing only one run in four innings at which point the game was called because of a time limit. The Cyclones won 10-1 over the Warhawk Baseball Club.

Game five was the tournament championship game between the Cyclones and Muskingum County Muckdogs. Although the Cyclones enjoyed an early 5-1 lead, ultimately the Muckdogs won, 13-5.

