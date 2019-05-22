MT’s Abare and Riggs compete at District tennis tournament

Miami Trace’s Devin Riggs and Isaac Abare recently qualified from the Sectional tennis tournament in Portsmouth to the District tournament in Athens.

The Panther duo played Cole Dailey and Austin Deering from East Liverpool.

Abare and Riggs lost the first set 3-6 and trailed in the second set 1-4 before rallying to tie up the set at 4-4.

The match continued to go back and forth resulting in a second set tiebreaker. Miami Trace ultimately lost the tiebreak (7-4).

“I was pleased that Abare and Riggs did not give up,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “I felt that if the match had extended to a third set we had a good chance to win.

“This marked the fourth consecutive year that Miami Trace boys tennis has sent participants to the District tournament,” Leach said. “(That’s) a trend that we hope to continue.”

Leach also added that, unlike years past, the weather at the District meet was great.