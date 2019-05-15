Lady Lions 2nd

The Washington Lady Blue Lions had a strong start on the first day of the Division II District track meet Tuesday at Washington High School.

Washington scored 22.5 points to stand in second place, just three points behind Logan Elm.

The Miami Trace boys team is tied for fourth after the first day of the meet.

The Miami Trace girls team is 10th after three events and Washington’s boys team is tied for 10th after four events.

Washington scored 14 points in the shot put as Shawna Conger placed second with a throw of 33’ 4 1/2”.

Hannah Haithcock was third at 32’ 8 1/4”.

Those placements qualify them on to next week’s Regional meet at Muskingum University.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith placed in a tie for third in the high jump at 4’ 8”. She also becomes a Regional qualifier.

Washington also scored three points in the 4 x 800-meter relay, placing sixth in a time of 11:10.75. That relay was comprised of Abigail Tackage, Diya Patel, Cloe Copas and Mia Moats.

Miami Trace’s Wyatt Cory won the District pole vault title, clearing the bar at 14’ 0” and scoring 10 points for the team.

Cory will compete in the Regional meet next week.

For the Blue Lions, Sterling Smith placed fifth in the discus throw at 126’ 11”. He was just a fraction over two inches from placing fourth to qualify to the Regional meet, scoring four points for Washington.

Miami Trace’s Tori Morrison placed fifth in the high jump at 4’ 8”. She was 11th in the 400-meter dash in 1:09.01.

Washington’s Bryce Coy was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 11’ 6”. Jacob Stone was ninth at 10’ 0”.

Miami Trace placed fourth in the 4 x 800-meter relay to move on to the Regional meet. The team of Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan and Jotham Lewis ran a time of 8:42.63.

In the long jump, Miami Trace’s Andrew Amore was 11th at 18’ 9 3/4”.

Eli Lynch of Washington was 12th at 18’ 9 1/2”.

Shlok Shah of Washington was 19th at 17’ 3 3/4” and Miami Trace’s Jacob Downing was 20th at 17’ 1 1/4”.

Draven Stodgel of Hillsboro is the District discus throw champion with a distance of 160’ 3”.

Cassius Howland of Washington was ninth at 113’ 4”.

For Miami Trace, Justin Shoemaker was 20th at 98’ 3” and Grant DeBruin was 21st at 96’ 8”.

Macy Creamer of Miami Trace had the fastest time in the 100-meter dash prelims (12.91). Isabella Vanover of Miami Trace also made it through to Saturday’s finals in fifth place in 13.24.

McKenna Garren of Washington was 11th in 14.15 and Arianna Heath was 15th in 14.89.

Vanover also qualified to the finals of the 200-meter dash, fourth-fastest overall out of 20 competitors in 28.03.

Miami Trace’s Alyssa Butler was sixth-fastest overall to advance to the finals with a time of 28.87.

Kayla Welling of Washington was 11th in 30.35.

Rayana Burns of Washington was third-fastest out of 18 runners in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.94. Teammate Halli Wall also made it through to the finals with a time of 1:04.08, sixth-fastest overall.

Creamer was third-fastest in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.64 to move on to Saturday’s finals.

Raven Haithcock of Washington was ninth in 18.66 and Aria Marting was 11th in 18.94.

Courtney Arnold of Miami Trace was 19th in 21.21.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Creamer had the fastest time (48.17) out of 21 competitors.

Chloe Lovett of Washington was second overall in 50.33.

Sydney Shadburn of Washington was 15th in 58.12 and Taylor Dawson of Miami Trace was 18th in 59.24.

Miami Trace’s 4 x 100-meter relay team advanced to the finals with the second-fastest overall time of 52.55. That team is composed of Lilly Litteral, Vanover, Morrison and Butler.

Washington’s 4 x 100-meter team of Marting, Lovett, Tabby Woods and Garren was seventh in 54.38.

Washington’s 4 x 200-meter relay is on to the finals with a time of 1:54.77. That team was made up of Wall, Kayla Welling, Lovett and Woods.

Miami Trace’s 4 x 200-meter team was seeded fourth going in, but suffered a disqualification. Those runners are all underclassmen.

Washington advanced to the finals in the 4 x 400-meter relay with the second-fastest time of 4:17.99. Those runners are Burns, Wall, Lovett and Woods.

Miami Trace placed 11th in 4:47.05. Those runners are Morrison, Butler, Litteral and Mallory Pavey.

Miami Trace was 10th in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 12:05.70. Those relay team members are Mallory Conklin, Annabella Szczberiak, Bridget Perkins and Krissy Ison.

In the shot put for Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire was 13th at 29’ 1”.

Lilly Workman was 19th with a throw of 26’ 5”.

Jake Atwood of Miami Trace advanced to the finals in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.63, fifth-fastest overall out of 24 runners.

Jerome Mack of Washington was 12th at 11.98 and Jamie McCane was 13th in 12.11.

Jayden LeBeau of Miami Trace was 14th at 12.16.

Atwood also made it through to the finals in the 200-meter dash, sixth-fastest out of 20 runners in 23.71.

Matthew Haddox of Miami Trace was 10th in 24.10.

Shah of Washington was 14th in 24.57.

In the 400-meter dash, Cory of Miami Trace was second-fastest out of 26 runners in 52.59.

Brice Cartwright of Washington was 11th in 55.31.

Simon DeBruin was 12th in 55.47.

Chase Mallow of Washington was 19th with a time of 58.51.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Trent Langley of Washington had the fastest time out of 22 competitors (15.47).

Cory was second in 15.55 and Jaden Haldeman of Miami Trace was third in 16.09.

Langley was second-fastest in the prelims of the 300-meter hurdles in 42.06.

Haldeman was third in 42.28 out of 26 contestants.

Caden Smith of Washington was 20th in 47.78.

Washington qualified to the finals in the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 45.81, seventh-fastest out of 16 teams.

Miami Trace suffered a disqualification in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

Miami Trace advanced to the finals of the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:33.73, third best out of 16 teams. That team was made up of Atwood, Haddox, Keegan Terry and Haldeman.

Washington also made it through to the finals in 1:36.87, sixth-fastest overall. Those runners were Shah, Smith, Garitt Leisure and Lynch.

Both Miami Trace and Washington advanced their 4 x 400-meter relay teams on to the finals.

Miami Trace was second-fastest out of 16 teams in 3:38.37. That team was comprised of Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin and Lewis.

Washington clocked the third-fastest time of 3:40.02. Those runners are Cartwright, Lynch, Kameron Morris and Langley.

The District track meet continues at Washington High School Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

The top four in each event advance to the Regional meet at Muskingum University Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Regional meet concludes next Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

