Miami Trace’s Devin Riggs and Isaac Abare have qualified to the District tennis tournament.
They went 2-1 in seeding on Tuesday, May 7 in Portsmouth.
Riggs and Abare lost their first match to Waverly’s first doubles team, 1-6, 2-6.
They then defeated a duo from Valley High, 6-4, 6-2.
Riggs and Abare defeated Waverly’s second doubles team, 6-2, 6-3.
They are a No. 5 seed and will play Athens in the District tournament at Ohio University Saturday, May 18. Play begins at 9:30 a.m.
All of the Miami Trace boys won at least one match at the Sectionals, according to head coach Greg Leach.
Kody Burns lost a third match qualifier in three sets, narrowly missing a trip to the District tournament, Leach said.