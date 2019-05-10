Miami Trace’s Devin Riggs and Isaac Abare have qualified to the District tennis tournament.

They went 2-1 in seeding on Tuesday, May 7 in Portsmouth.

Riggs and Abare lost their first match to Waverly’s first doubles team, 1-6, 2-6.

They then defeated a duo from Valley High, 6-4, 6-2.

Riggs and Abare defeated Waverly’s second doubles team, 6-2, 6-3.

They are a No. 5 seed and will play Athens in the District tournament at Ohio University Saturday, May 18. Play begins at 9:30 a.m.

All of the Miami Trace boys won at least one match at the Sectionals, according to head coach Greg Leach.

Kody Burns lost a third match qualifier in three sets, narrowly missing a trip to the District tournament, Leach said.

Miami Trace District tennis qualifiers, Devin Riggs, left and Isaac Abare at the courts in Portsmouth, the site of the Sectional tournament. The duo will compete in the District tournament Saturday, May 18 at Ohio University. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Devin-Riggs-Isaac-Abare-District-10us-qualifiers-2019.jpg Miami Trace District tennis qualifiers, Devin Riggs, left and Isaac Abare at the courts in Portsmouth, the site of the Sectional tournament. The duo will compete in the District tournament Saturday, May 18 at Ohio University. Courtesy photo