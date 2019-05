There has been a change in the starting time of the Washington Blue Lions vs Logan Elm Braves Sectional baseball game Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 11 a.m., but that start time has been moved back to 3 p.m., according to Washington High School Athletic Director Mark Bihl, in order to allow a few more hours for the field to dry after the recent rains.

The game is being played at Washington High School.

The winner of the game will play at Sheridan Monday at 5 p.m.