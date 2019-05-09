Panther baseball beats Alter, 4-1

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the team from Kettering Alter for a non-conference game on a sunny, warm Wednesday, May 8.

The Panthers defeated the Knights, 4-1.

Miami Trace improves its record to 14-5.

The game was scoreless through the first five innings.

The Panthers put four runs on the board in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, Drew Batson hit a single.

Cody Brightman singled and Dalton Mayer singled, scoring Batson.

Josh Gilmore followed with a walk to load the bases.

Luke Henry was hit by a pitch, bringing Brightman home.

Tyler Eggleton hit a double that scored Mayer and Gilmore.

Austin Brown started for the Panthers and pitched four innings.

Luke Henry pitched the final three innings to get the win.

Alter had a double and that runner scored on a wild pitch.

“This was a good win against a quality opponent,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “We didn’t hit the ball well at all the first five innings. We left some runners on. We had a runner on in each inning, but we just couldn’t score.

“We came through in the sixth,” Smith said. “We kept our composure and played very well against a good baseball team. I’m happy with the way we played and the way both of our pitchers threw; also our defense and the timely hitting in the sixth.”

Smith also spoke a bit about the Panthers’ game at Whiteoak played Tuesday, May 7.

The game lasted 11 innings and finished tied, 6-6.

The Whiteoak Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the state in Division IV in the coaches poll.

“We had the lead three times,” Smith said. “The first time was in the seventh. There were two outs and nobody on and they got three straight hits to score.

“In the ninth, we were up, 5-4,” Smith said. “The scored with two outs.

“It was the same in the 10th,” Smith said. “We scored and they tied it again. Neither team scored in the 11th.

“We played a really good game against a really good opponent,” Smith said. “They’ve won 21 games.

“Our kids are playing well right now,” Smith said. “That’s where we want to be going into the tournament.”

The Panthers host McClain for a Sectional tournament game Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

KA 000 000 1 — 1 – –

MT 000 004 x — 4 7 –

Offensively for Miami Trace: Connor Bucher, 0-3; Drew Batson, 2-3, 1 run; Cody Brightman, 1-3, 1 run; Dalton Mayer, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Josh Gilmore, 0-1, 1 run, 2 bb; Luke Henry, 0-2, hbp, 1 rbi; Austin Brown, 0-2; Tyler Eggleton, 1-1, 2b, 2 rbi; Hunter McBee, 0-2, 1 bb; Mason Snow, 0-2; Jacob Hoppes, 1-1.