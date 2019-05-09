Panthers 2nd at FAC track meet

CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference’s second annual track meet wrapped up Wednesday, May 8 at Chillicothe High School.

In the girls’ meet, Hillsboro edged Chillicothe by one-half point, 125 to 124.5.

Miami Trace was third with 122 points, followed by Washington with 112.5, McClain with 83 and Jackson with 80.

On the boys’ side, Chillicothe won with 158 points.

Miami Trace was second with 133.5 points and Hillsboro placed third with 125 points.

McClain was fourth with 93.5 points, followed by Jackson with 73 points and Washington with 67 points.

For the Miami Trace girls, Macy Creamer won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.31. She also won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.46 and the long jump at 15’ 10”.

Creamer was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.01.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 52.32. Those runners were Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Alyssa Butler.

Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 99’ 5”.

Miami Trace was second in the 4 x 200-meter relay. The team of Litteral, Vanover, Mallory Pavey and Butler clocked in at 1:52.47.

For Washington, Shawna Conger won the shot put with a throw of 32’ 10” 1/4”.

Hannah Haithcock was second at 32’ 4 1/4”.

Megan Downing captured the pole vault event, clearing the bar at 8’ 6”.

Rayana Burns was second in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.79.

Cloe Copas was second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:28.68.

Washington was second in the 4 x 800-meter relay with a time of 11:29.59. That team was comprised of Abigail Tackage, Diya Patel, Copas and Mia Moats.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith placed second in the high jump at 4’ 8”.

For Washington, Trent Langley won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.33.

Jaden Haldeman of Miami Trace won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.07.

Wyatt Cory won the pole vault at 12’ 6”.

Cory was second in the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.13. He was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.79.

Jotham Lewis was second in the 800-meter run in 2:07.68.

———

Miami Trace and Washington girls results

Shot put: Shawna Conger, W, 1st, 32’ 10 1/4”; Hannah Haithcock, W, 2nd, 32’ 4 1/4”; Libby Aleshire, MT, 5th, 28’ 5”; Meri Grace Carson, MT, 6th 27’ 4 3/4”

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, 2nd, 4’ 8”; Tori Morrison, MT, tied 4th, 4’ 4”; Alexis Gardner, MT, 8th, 4’ 2”; Hannah Haithcock, W, 9th, 4’ 2”

Pole vault: Megan Downing, W, 1st, 8’ 6”; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, tied 7th, 6’ 0”; Miranda Cory, MT, tied 7th, 6’ 0”; McKenna Wilson, MT, tied 9th, 6’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay: W, 2nd, 11:29.59 (Abigail Tackage, Diya Patel, Cloe Copas, Mia Moats); MT, 4th, 11:55.02 (Mallory Conklin, Annabella Szczberiak, Bridget Perkins, Miranda Cory)

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 2nd, 17.01; Aria Marting, W, 5th, 18.88; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, 8th, 20.10

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, MT, 1st, 13.31; Isabella Vanover, MT, 5th, 13.76; Chloe Lovett, W, 8th, 14.18

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 2nd, 1:52.47 (Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Mallory Pavey, Alyssa Butler); W, 4th, 1:53.92 (Rayana Burns, Halli Wall, Tabby Woods, Chloe Lovett)

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 3rd, 5:38.34; Mallory Conklin, MT, 5th, 5:53.74; Annabella Szczberiak, MT, 6th, 6:29.29; Abigail Tackage, W, 9th, 6:41.48

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 1st, 52.32 (Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Alyssa Butler); W, 5th, 56.17 (Aria Marting, McKenna Garren, Kayla Welling, Aaralyne Estep)

400-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 2nd, 1:01.79; Halli Wall, W, 3rd, 1:04.75

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 1st, 47.46; Chloe Lovett, W, 4th, 52.41

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, MT, 5th, 2:43.76; Abigail Tackage, W, 8th, 2:55.14; Annabella Szczberiak, MT, 9th, 2:56.31; Diya Patel, W, 11th, 3:15.45

200-meter dash: Isabella Vanover, MT, 4th, 28.30; Tabby Woods, W, 7th, 29.37; Alyssa Butler, MT, 8th, 29.61

3200-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 2nd, 12:28.68; Mallory Conklin, MT, 5th, 14:56.56; Annabella Szczberiak, MT, 7th, 16:09.37; Shelbee Crago, W, 9th, 19:42.00

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 3rd, 4:28.79 (Rayana Burns, Halli Wall, Chloe Lovett, Tabby Woods); MT, 5th, 4:44.31 (Tori Morrison, Alyssa Butler, Lilly Litteral, Miranda Cory)

Long jump: Macy Creamer, MT, 1st, 15’ 10”; Mallory Pavey, MT, 7th, 13’ 10”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 9th, 13’ 5 1/2”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 99’ 5”; Bethany Wilt, W, 3rd, 94’ 7”; Julianne Stevenson, MT, 4th, 84’ 2”; Shawna Conger, W, 5th, 79’ 10”

———

Washington and Miami Trace boys results

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, W, 6th, 123’ 3”; Justin Shoemaker, MT, 7th, 115’ 5”; Cassius Howland, W, 99’ 7”

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 2nd, 8:28.95 (Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan, Jotham Lewis); W, 6th 9:33.13 (Brice Cartwright, Connor Lane, Chase Mallow, Kameron Morris)

110-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, W, 1st, 15.33; Wyatt Cory, MT, 2nd, 15.79; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 3rd, 16.75

100-meter dash: Jake Atwood, MT, 5th, 11.95; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 6th, 11.98

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 2nd, 1:36.25 (Jake Atwood, Josh Liff, Keegan Terry, Matthew Haddox); W, 4th, 1:38.84 (Shlok Shah, Caden Smith, Garitt Leisure, Jamie McCane)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 4th, 4:53.37; Henry DeBruin, MT, 6th, 4:56.68; Connor Lane, W, 10th, 5:25.80; Clayton Persinger, W, 11th, 6:44.15

4 x 100-meter relay: W, 4th, 46.47 (Jamie McCane, Trent Langley, Garitt Leisure, Eli Lynch); MT, 6th, 50.62 (Keegan Terry, Jayden LeBeau, Josh Liff, Matthew Haddox)

400-meter dash: Wyatt Cory, MT, 2nd, 52.13; Brice Cartwright, W, 6th, 54.71; Simon DeBruin, MT, 8th, 55.64

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 1st, 41.07; Trent Langley, W, 4th, 42.87

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, MT, 2nd, 2:07.68; Kameron Morris, W, 3rd, 2:07.84; Henry DeBruin, MT, 7th, 2:15.80

200-meter dash: Jake Atwood, MT, 4th, 24.14; Matthew Haddox, MT, 5th, 24.28; Eli Lynch, W, 8th, 24.87

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 3rd, 11:05.71; Charles Lapasky, MT, 5th, 11.20.94

4 x 400-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 3:40.31 (Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin, Jotham Lewis); W, 5th, 3:43.05 (Kameron Morris, Eli Lynch, Brice Cartwright, Trent Langley)

High jump: Wyatt Cory, MT, 3rd, 5’ 8”; Andrew Amore, MT, 7th, 5’ 4”; Bryce Coy, W, 8th, 5’ 2”

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, MT, 1st, 12’ 6”; Bryce Coy, W, 3rd, 11’ 3”; Andrew Amore, MT, tied 6th, 9’ 6”; Jacob Stone, W, tied 9th, 8’ 0”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, W, 3rd, 46’ 7”; Cassius Howland, W, 6th, 44’ 2 3/4”; Josh Liff, MT, 7th, 42’ 6”; Cole Enochs, MT, 9th, 41’ 0”

Long jump: Eli Lynch, W, 3rd, 19’ 2”; Andrew Amore, MT, 4th, 18’ 6 1/4”; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 7th, 17’ 11 1/2”

———

Girls FAC Champions

Shot put: Shawna Conger, W, 32’ 10 1/4”

High jump: Cierra Lively, H, 4’ 9”

Pole vault: Megan Downing, W, 8’ 6”

4 x 800-meter relay: C, 10:41.01 (Avery Robinson, Danielle Fleurima, Laikin Tarlton, Liv Janes)

100-meter hurdles: Zoe Rios, Mc, 16.31

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, MT, 13.31

4 x 200-meter relay: H, 1:50.36 (Molly McCreary, Sydney Callahan, Eden Edenfield, Jaeleigh Hart)

1600-meter run: Laikin Tarlton, C, 5:30.14

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 52.32 (Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Alyssa Butler)

400-meter dash: Olivia Kennedy, J, 1:01.06

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 47.46

800-meter run: Danielle Fleurima, C, 2:26.24

200-meter dash: Riley Wrightsel, C, 27.05

3200-meter run: Laikin Tarlton, C, 12:19.84

4 x 400-meter relay: J, 4:18.16 (Emma Stroth, Emily Mapes, Madison Strawser, Olivia Kennedy)

Long jump: Macy Creamer, MT, 15’ 10”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 99’ 5”

———

Boys FAC Champions

Discus throw: Draven Stodgel, H, 144’ 10”

4 x 800-meter relay: C, 8:27.12 (Mekellan Lee, Andrew McCallum, Jacob Littler, Oscar Mikus)

110-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, W, 15.33

100-meter dash: Kaeden Fulton, J, 11.53

4 x 200-meter relay: H, 1:33.75 (Kai Rickman, Keith Doughman, Anthony Richards, Ty Alexander)

1600-meter run: Andrew McCallum, C, 4:40.53

4 x 100-meter relay: Mc, 44.76 (Kobe Penwell, Patrick Fout, Trevor Newkirk, Matt Bliss)

400-meter dash: Ty Alexander, H, 51.64

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 41.07

800-meter run: Mckellan Lee, C, 2:06.04

200-meter dash: Patrick Fout, Mc, 23.21

3200-meter run: Andrew McCallum, C, 10:51.49

4 x 400-meter relay: C, 3:30.90 (Joshua Howard, Courtland Duncan, Xzavier Doss, Joey Wright)

High jump: J’Quan Harris, C, 5’ 10”

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, MT, 12’ 6”

Shot put: Draven Stodgel, H, 1st, 52’ 10 1/4”

Long jump: Kobe Penwell, Mc, 19’ 5 3/4”

Justin Shoemaker competes in the discus throw for Miami Trace at the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chillicothe High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Justin-Shoemaker-discus-FAC-5-7-2019.jpg Justin Shoemaker competes in the discus throw for Miami Trace at the Frontier Athletic Conference track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chillicothe High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Jeleeya Tyree-Smith clears the bar in the high jump for Washington at the FAC track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chillicothe High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Jeleeya-Tyree-Smith-hj-FAC-5-7-2019.jpg Jeleeya Tyree-Smith clears the bar in the high jump for Washington at the FAC track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chillicothe High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Mallory Conklin runs her leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at the FAC track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chillicothe High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Mallory-Conklin-MT-4-x-8-FAC-5-7-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Mallory Conklin runs her leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at the FAC track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Chillicothe High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Bryce Coy goes over the bar in the pole vault for Washington during the FAC track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Bryce-Coy-Blue-Lion-FAC-pole-vault-May-7-2019.jpg Bryce Coy goes over the bar in the pole vault for Washington during the FAC track meet Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos