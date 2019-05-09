Blue Lions walk off with win over Vikings

The Washington Blue Lion baseball team hosted Vinton County for a non-conference game Wednesday, May 8.

It was senior recognition day for the Blue Lions and they sent their seven seniors out with a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh, 9-8.

Brock Morris got the win in relief for Washington. He pitched 2.1 innings with one hit, no runs, one walk and one strikeout.

Jarred Hall started and pitched 4.2 innings for the Blue Lions. He allowed 12 hits and eight runs (six earned) with three strikeouts and no walks.

Bartog took the loss for the Vikings. He pitched one-plus innings with three hits and three runs (two earned). He had no strikeouts and issued four walks.

Abele started and went five innings for Vinton County. He allowed six hits and six runs (five earned) with five walks and five strikeouts.

Ryan Schwartz was the game’s leading hitter for Washington, going 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and three runs batted in.

Vinton County scored four runs in the top of the first and Washington quickly responded with four runs in the bottom of the first.

The Vikings scored twice in the top of the fourth and twice again in the fifth to take an 8-4 lead.

Washington countered with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

In the first for Washington, George Reno singled and Karson Runk walked.

Hall bunted and reached on an error to load the bases.

Tyler Rood singled to center, scoring Reno and Runk.

Bailey Roberts walked, loading the bases again.

Schwartz singled to left, scoring Rood.

Hall scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

In the fifth, Runk walked and advanced to second on a ground out.

With the second out recorded, Roberts walked and Schwartz hit a triple to left, scoring Runk and Roberts.

In the sixth for Washington, Tyler Tackage walked and Morris bunted him over to second.

Reno and Runk walked to load the bases and Hall’s ground out scored Tackage to make it 8-7, Vikings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Roberts walked and Schwartz singled.

Eli Shaw bunted for a single to load the bases.

Owen Mullins went in to run for Roberts.

Tackage reached on an error that scored Mullins.

On a squeeze play, Morris bunted and Schwartz scored the winning run.

Washington (6-17 overall) is at home Saturday at 11 a.m. for a Sectional tournament game against Logan Elm.

The winner of that game plays at Sheridan Monday at 5 p.m.

The Blue Lions recognized their seven seniors before the game. The seniors are: George Reno, Jarred Hall, Cortez O’Flaherty, Eli Shaw, Bailey Roberts, Tyler Rood and Jay Fettig.

RHE

VC 400 220 0 — 8 13 2

W 400 021 2 — 9 9 2

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Karson Runk, 1-1, 2 runs, 3 bb; Jarred Hall, 0-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, roe, fc, sb; Tyler Rood, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, fc, sb; Bailey Roberts, 0-1, 1 run, 3 bb; Owen Mullins, 0-0, 1 run; Ryan Schwartz, 4-4, 1 run, 3 rbi, 2b, 3b; Jay Fettig, 0-0; Eli Shaw, 1-4, fc; Tyler Tackage, 0-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, roe; Cortez O’Flaherty, 0-2; Brock Morris, 1-1, 1 rbi. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Vinton County: Bartog, 2-5, 1 run; Abele, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2b; Wells, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp, sb; River Hayes, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, sb; L. Hayes, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Ward, 1-4, 2 runs, fc; Norris, 1-3, 1 run, sac; Sexton, 0-2, hbp; Campbell, 0-1; Radabaugh, 2-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, roe. LOB: 8.

Washington Blue Lion baseball seniors were reorganized prior to the game against Vinton County Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (l-r); Eli Shaw, Tyler Rood, Bailey Roberts, Jarred Hall, George Reno, Cortez O’Flaherty and Jay Fettig. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Blue-Lion-baseball-seniors-2019-1.jpg Washington Blue Lion baseball seniors were reorganized prior to the game against Vinton County Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (l-r); Eli Shaw, Tyler Rood, Bailey Roberts, Jarred Hall, George Reno, Cortez O’Flaherty and Jay Fettig. Photo by Mary Kay West Tyler Rood delivers a two-run single for Washington during a non-conference game against Vinton County Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Tyler-Rood-hit-vs-VCounty-5-8-2019.jpg Tyler Rood delivers a two-run single for Washington during a non-conference game against Vinton County Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Washington High School. Photo by Mary Kay West