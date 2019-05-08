MT softball loses Sectional final to LE

On a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted the squad from Logan Elm High School for a Sectional championship game.

Miami Trace was trying to win the program’s fourth Sectional title in history and the first since 2013.

In a very closely-contested game, Logan Elm scored in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Miami Trace, 3-2.

Olivia Wolffe went the distance in the pitching circle for Miami Trace. She pitched eight innings with eight hits and three runs (all earned). She struck out 14 and did not walk a batter.

Entler got the win for Logan Elm. She pitched eight innings with two runs (both earned) on seven hits. She struck out nine and walked four.

Miami Trace scored both of its runs in the bottom of the second.

Wolffe had a one out double and Piper Grooms was sent in to run for her.

Aubrey Schwartz walked and Kylee Rossiter had a sacrifice bunt, moving both runners into scoring position.

Maddie Mossbarger hit a double that scored Grooms and Schwartz.

In the third for Miami Trace, Jessica Camp had a two out single and Ashley Campbell hit a double. Wolffe walked, but the Lady Panthers left the bases loaded.

Logan Elm put its first run on the board in the top of the fourth.

Persons led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch.

After an out was recorded, Porter bunted and was safe with Persons scoring on the play.

In the fifth inning, Sidney Payton singled, Camp doubled and Wolffe walked.

Unfortunately, Miami Trace left the bases loaded.

Logan Elm tied the game in the top of the sixth.

Porter doubled and Reeser doubled to knot the game, 2-2.

Miami Trace went out in order in the sixth and seventh innings.

In the top of the eighth, Arnold led off with a home run over the fence in left field to give Logan Elm a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth with one out, Wolffe hit a double and Breanna Eick went in to run for her.

However, the next two batters were retired to end the game.

Logan Elm will play Waverly in the District semifinals at Ohio University Monday at 7 p.m. Waverly defeated River Valley Wednesday, 8-4.

Sheridan will play Unioto in the first District semifinal Monday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, Unioto beat Jackson, 5-4 and Sheridan shut out Circleville, 6-0.

Miami Trace says thank you and good-bye to 10 seniors: Jessica Camp, Breanna Eick, Krissy Ison, Kylee Rossiter, Olivia Wolffe, Kaylee Hauck, Ashley Campbell, Cassidy Lovett, Maddie Mossbarger and Billie Jo Seitz.

“We knew this was going to be a dog fight,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “They played hard and our girls played well.

“It’s been awesome, being around these kids,” Henry said. “We have 10 seniors and we’re going to miss them. They played with heart all year and that’s what it’s about. I’m proud of everyone on this team. This year was a lot better ride than last year. The girls all wanted to play and have fun and that’s what we did this year.

“We had one senior who never played before (Seitz) and the girls brought her in to the family,” Henry said. “We had fun this year. We won 15 games (final record 15-5). I’m proud of all the girls. I’m proud of all of my seniors.”

Miami Trace finished 7-3 in the FAC.

Jessica Camp, Olivia Wolffe and Ashley Campbell were named First Team, All-FAC. They will be among the student-athletes recognized at the FAC’s spring sports banquet on May 20.

RHE

LE 000 101 01 — 3 8 0

MT 020 000 00 — 2 7 0

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-4; Sidney Payton, 1-4; Jessica Camp, 2-4, 2b; Ashley Campbell, 1-4, 2b; Olivia Wolffe, 2-2, 2 2b, 2 bb; Aubrey Schwartz, 0-3, 1 bb, 1 run; Kylee Rossiter, 0-3, sacrifice; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-2, 2b, bb, 2 rbi; Piper Grooms, 0-0, 1 run; Cassidy Lovett, 0-3; Devin Thomas, 0-0; Hannah Miller, 0-0. LOB: 9.

Offensively for Logan Elm: Persons, 1-4, 1 run; Arnold, 1-4, home run, 1 run, 1 rbi; Porter, 1-4, 2b, 1 run; Reeser, 1-4, 2b, 1 rbi; Affolter, 1-4; Lear, 1-4; Entler, 1-3, sacrifice; Diehl, 0-3; King, 1-3. LOB: 6.

Miami Trace’s Kylee Rossiter puts down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning of a Division II Sectional championship game against Logan Elm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Kylee-Rossiter-vs-Logan-Elm-5-8-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Kylee Rossiter puts down a sacrifice bunt in the second inning of a Division II Sectional championship game against Logan Elm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

3-2 in 8 innings