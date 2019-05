There will be a basketball camp at the Fayette Christian School coming up later this month.

The camp is for youth in grades 7-12 and is set to run Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The cost is $25 per participant and each camper will receive a t-shirt.

Contact coach Gary Shaffer at 740-505-7809 or call the school at 740-335-6272 for more information.