Tric’s and Twister recital Saturday

Tric’s Gymnastic Academy and Twister All-Star Cheerleading will be presenting their annual recital for all family, friends, relatives and community guests.

The theme for this year’s recital is “Tric’s Gymnastic Academy and Twister All Star Cheer is Out of This World.”

Due to the overwhelming turnout at past recitals the event will be split into two sessions. Monday, Wednesday and Friday classes will perform at 2 p.m. and the Tuesday and Thursday classes will perform at 5:30 p.m.

Students are working diligently on their routines and will be showcasing them to a variety of songs. Currently over 350 students train within the 35 classes that the academy offers. Ages range from 2 to adults. The competitive teams, cheerleaders and Ninja Warrior students will perform at each recital. At the end of each recital there will be a group finale’.

Tric’s Gymnastic Academy and Twister All-Star Cheerleading will continue to offer its classes throughout the summer months.

On May 31 the academy will host a Ninja Fest from 7-9 p.m.

The academy will be hosting an end of the year Late Night Party on May 17. Summer camps are being offered for competitive team members and recreational classes. If you are interested in enrolling your child in our regular program or one of our special events, feel free to call the gym (740) 335-8742 or (740) 572-1982.

Mommy & Me, (daddy too), are Our Little Stars at Tric's Academy. Tric's Gymnasts are shown practicing and perfecting their performances for the recital to be held at Miami Trace High School. The annual recital is Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Courtesy photos