All-FAC spring teams announced

The Frontier Athletic Conference has announced its First Team, All-FAC teams for baseball, softball and tennis for 2019.

In softball, the FAC champion for 2019 is Jackson.

Taylor Evans of Jackson is the Player of the Year in the conference.

Also named First Team, All-FAC are, from Miami Trace, Jessica Camp, Olivia Wolffe and Ashley Campbell; from Washington, Maddy Jenkins; also from Jackson, Sydney Humphreys and Kylee Bako; Jayla Brown, Chillicothe; Gracey Dearmon, Hillsboro and Allison Beatty and Josie Crabtree from McClain.

Hillsboro won the FAC baseball title for 2019.

Hillsboro’s Luke Magulac is the FAC Player of the Year.

Also named First Team, All-FAC from Hillsboro are Ethan Humphries and Grant Crum.

From Miami Trace, Drew Batson, Austin Mathews and Austin Brown were named First Team, All-FAC.

Bailey Roberts of Washington was named First Team, All-FAC.

Rounding out the First Team, All-FAC baseball list for 2019 are: Zach Coats, Chillicothe; Brice Graham, Jackson and Eric Anderson and Garrison Banks of McClain.

In tennis, Hillsboro won the 2019 FAC title.

Gabriel Gilliland of Hillsboro is the FAC Player of the Year.

Andrew Gunderman, Austin Pendell and Ethan Snapp of Hillsboro are also First Team, All-FAC.

Grant Kulhwein of Washington and a trio from Miami Trace, Rylan Gardner, Caleb Perry and Devin Riggs, were named First Team, All-FAC.

Mason Sheets of Jackson completes the All-FAC tennis team.

The above student-athletes will be honored at the FAC’s spring sports banquet on Monday, May 20.