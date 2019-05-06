Lady Lions fall at Sheridan in Sectional

THORNVILLE — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team had about as tough an opponent for the opening game in the Sectional tournament as one could imagine.

Washington traveled to Thornville Monday to take on Sheridan, ranked No. 2 in the state in Division II by the coaches.

Sheridan won the game, 13-0 in five innings.

Makenna Knisley started and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched 2.1 innings with nine hits and eight runs (all earned). She struck out two and walked one.

Meredith Pabst pitched two-thirds of an inning with three hits and four runs (three earned). She struck out one.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched one inning with one hit and one earned run. She walked one and struck out one.

Washington had two hits in the game, a single by Emma Funari in the second inning and a single by Haven McGraw in the fourth inning.

Sydney Campolo was the winning pitcher for Sheridan. She pitched five innings with two hits and 10 strikeouts.

Washington (3-18) has a game at home against McClain Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 2 3

S 036 4xx x — 13 13 2

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 0-3; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2; Maddy Jenkins, 0-2, roe; Makenna Knisley, 0-2; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2; Haven McGraw, 1-2; Meredith Pabst, 0-2, roe; Emma Funari, 1-2; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2; Taylor Smith, 0-0. LOB: 4.

Offensively for Sheridan: Taylor Pagan, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 3b; Abbie Mills, 0-4, 1 rbi, roe; Kaitlyn Sturgeon, 0-3; Makayla Sheridan, 3-3, 3 runs, 2b, sb; Alyssa Gettys, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, roe, home run; Sydney Campolo, 2-3, 2 rbi; Madie Walker, 0-2, 1 bb, fc; Karsyn Lentz, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 3b; Kate Conrad, 3-3, 1 run, 4 rbi; Kiera Mayer, 0-0, 2 runs, Paige Nihiser, 0-0, 2 runs. LOB: 4.