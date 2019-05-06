Blue Lions rally to beat Jackson, 7-6

The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team concluded play in the Frontier Athletic Conference for 2019 with a home game against the Jackson Ironmen Monday.

Washington trailed early on, then took the lead, then fell behind, then took the lead again, only to have the game tied going into the bottom of the seventh when they scored to pull out a 7-6 victory.

Washington finishes 2-8 in the FAC and is now 4-17 overall.

Jarred Hall got the win in relief for the Blue Lions. He pitched two innings with two hits and three runs (none earned). He had two walks and hit one batter.

Bailey Roberts started for Washington and pitched five innings. He allowed two hits and three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts and five walks. He hit two batters.

Jackson used three pitchers in the game.

B. Graham pitched the first five innings with two hits and four runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and five walks.

Massie pitched, but did not retire a batter. He allowed two runs (one earned) with one walk.

Bragg pitched 1.1 innings with four hits and one run (earned). He walked one and took the loss for the Ironmen.

“This is the team I’ve been expecting from day one,” Washington head coach Mark Schwartz said. “Hopefully this is a sign that we’re starting to peak at the right time, tournament time.

“It was a great team win,” Schwartz said. “Everybody contributed.

“Bailey Roberts started and threw the ball well,” Schwartz said. “Jarred Hall came in and finished it off for us.”

Jackson scored one run in the top of the first and held a 1-0 lead until the fourth inning.

The Blue Lions put two on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Hall reached second base on an outfield error.

With one out, Roberts walked.

With two away, Eli Shaw walked to load the bases.

Tyler Tackage, who later got the game-winning hit, came up with a single to score Hall.

Roberts scored on a wild pitch to give the Blue Lions a 2-1 lead.

Jackson scored two in the fifth to go in front, 3-2.

The Blue Lions reacted with four runs in the sixth.

Tyler Rood began the inning by reaching on an error.

Roberts followed with a bunt that went for a single.

Ryan Schwartz walked to load the bases.

Shaw reached on an error that allowed Rood and Roberts to score to give Washington a 4-3 lead.

Tackage was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Cortez O’Flaherty put down a bunt that went for a single, scoring Schwartz.

George Reno had a sacrifice bunt that scored Shaw to put Washington in front, 6-3. The Blue Lions left two men on in that inning.

Jackson tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh on two walks, a single, an error, a hit batsman and another single.

In the bottom of the seventh for the Blue Lions, the first batter was retired and Roberts drew a walk.

Schwartz singled to left, with Roberts stopping at second.

Shaw singled into right, loading the bases.

Tackage drove a single into left, scoring Roberts with the game-winning run.

“Tyler didn’t act like a freshman tonight, that’s for sure,” Schwartz said. “That (seventh inning) was a big situation for anyone, let alone a freshman. He fouled the first pitch off, took a second pitch curve ball and hit a one-hopper down the left field line for the game-winner.

“We played a little small ball tonight and it worked,” Schwartz said.

The Blue Lions are at home Tuesday against Franklin Monroe. Note the special starting time of 5:30 p.m. Franklin Monroe is coached by former Blue Lion head baseball coach Tyler Rhodus.

Wednesday is senior night against Vinton County. Seniors will be recognized at 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, the Blue Lions are scheduled to play at Cedarville at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, at 11 a.m., the Blue Lions host Logan Elm for a Sectional tournament game.

The winner of that game plays at Sheridan Monday, May 13 at 5 p.m.

RHE

J 100 020 3 — 6 4 3

W 000 204 1 — 7 6 3

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb, sac; Karson Runk, 0-4; Jarred Hall, 0-4, 1 run, roe; Tyler Rood, 0-4, 1 run, roe; Bailey Roberts, 1-1, 3 bb, 3 runs; Ryan Schwartz, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Eli Shaw, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, roe; Tyler Tackage, 2-3, 2 rbi, hbp; Cortez O’Flaherty, 1-3, 1 run. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Jackson: Erwin, 0-1, 2 runs, 2 bb, hbp, 2 sb; B. Graham, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, sb; Broerman, 2-3, 1 run, 2b, sac; Massie, 0-1, 2 bb; Bragg, 0-1, 1 run, 1 rbi, roe; Ruckel, 0-2, hpb, fc; McManaway, 0-0; Haller, 0-4; R. Graham, 1-3, 2 rbi, hbp; Blankenship, 0-3, 1 bb, roe, sb; Kuhn, 0-3. LOB: 8.

Freshman Tyler Tackage gets game-winning hit