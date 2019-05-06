MT softball takes Sectional semifinal

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team hosted Hillsboro for a Division II Sectional semifinal game on a beautiful Monday, May 6.

Miami Trace won the game, 10-0 in six innings.

The Lady Panthers (15-4) will host Logan Elm for a Sectional championship Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Logan Elm defeated Fairfield Union Monday, 6-2.

Olivia Wolffe allowed just two hits for Miami Trace. She walked one, struck out three and hit one batter in the win.

For Hillsboro, Gracey Dearmon took the loss. She pitched five innings with six hits and five runs. She hit one batter, struck out four and walked four.

Page pitched in the sixth inning, but did not retire a batter. She allowed three hits and five runs with two walks.

Kaylee Hauck was the leading hitter for Miami Trace, going 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Sidney Payton had two hits (both doubles); Ashley Campbell, Wolffe, Kylee Rossiter and Jessica Camp each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Pettyjohn and Birkhimer had hits for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom of the first.

Hauck was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Payton.

The Lady Panthers put three runs on the board in the third.

Hauck bunted for a hit and Payton followed with a double that scored Hauck.

Camp singled, scoring Payton to make it 3-0.

After a ground out and a walk to Aubrey Schwartz, Rossiter bunted for a single that scored Hannah Miller (running for Camp).

Miami Trace made it 5-0 with a run in the fourth.

Hauck hit a double and scored when Camp reached on an error.

It remained 5-0 through the fifth and into the bottom of the sixth.

Cassidy Lovett walked and Hauck hit a triple that made it 6-0.

Payton reached on an error that allowed Hauck to score, making it 7-0.

Camp singled to right field and Campbell walked.

Payton scored on a wild pitch and Wolffe hit a triple, scoring courtesy runners Miller and Devin Thomas.

“Their freshman pitcher throws really well,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said of Dearmon. “Hillsboro is well-coached and they don’t back down.

“Today we played a little bit of small ball,” Henry said. “We hit the ball, put bunts down and moved the runners over. Everyone had a part in the game.

“Our defense looked better today,” Henry said. “We’ve moving when Olivia throws now. We just want to keep going, one game at a time.”

In other Division II softball Sectional games in the Southeast District Monday, Thornville Sheridan defeated Washington, 13-0 in five innings; Circleville beat McClain, 9-5; Unioto defeated Chillicothe, 14-1 in five innings; Jackson upended Athens, 7-1; River Valley edged Vinton County, 6-5 and Waverly blanked Warren, 6-0.

RHE

H 000 000 x — 0 2 2

MT 103 105 x — 10 9 0

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 3-4, 1 rbi, 3b, 2b, 4 runs, hbp; Sidney Payton, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 2 2b, sb; Jessica Camp, 1-4, 1 rbi; Hannah Miller, 0-0, 1 run; Ashley Campbell, 1-4, 2 bb, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Devin Thomas, 0-0, 1 run; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4, 2 rbi; Piper Grooms, 0-0; Aubrey Schwartz, 0-3, 2 bb; Kylee Rossiter, 1-3, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-3; Cassidy Lovett, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb.

Cassidy Lovett at the plate for Miami Trace Monday, May 6, 2019 during a Sectional semifinal game against Hillsboro at MTHS. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Cassidy-Lovett-vs-Hillsboro-5-6-2019.jpg Cassidy Lovett at the plate for Miami Trace Monday, May 6, 2019 during a Sectional semifinal game against Hillsboro at MTHS. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Defeats Hillsboro, 10-0 in 6 inn.