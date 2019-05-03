MT’s Creamer to attend Ashland University

Miami Trace senior Macy Creamer has made one of the biggest decisions in her life thus far, recently signing a letter of intent to attend Ashland University, located northeast of Mansfield, Ohio.

Creamer had narrowed her college choices down to Ashland, Cedarville and Lynn University (Boca Raton, Fla.)

“I will be studying forensic science,” Creamer said. “Forensic biology to be specific. With the major I’m getting, I can do a lot of different things. I’m just going to try it out and then see what I want to do more specifically down the road.”

Creamer is a stand-out on the Miami Trace track team. She qualified to the State meet last year in the 300-meter hurdles. She is also a multiple Regional qualifier.

Creamer also competes in the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and the 4 x 100-meter relay.

“I think when I go to Ashland, I will be doing the 400-meter hurdles and possibly the long jump,” Creamer said. “And maybe the 200 to get my 400 time better.”

Creamer was asked about the transition from the original Miami Trace High School to the new MTHS.

“I think it was really cool to be the last class in the old high school and the first class in the new high school,” Creamer said. “The transition was surprisingly smooth. I think we all adjusted really quickly, so, it was good.”

What about favorite subjects in high school?

“Obviously, I really like science, so, I like chemistry a lot,” Creamer said. “I like Spanish, so I’m probably going to minor in Spanish in college.

“I really like our new chemistry teacher, Mrs. (Glenna) Rowe,” Creamer said. “She’s really nice and I think she teaches the subject really well. I like Mr. (Ryan) Barnard, too. He’s my calculus teacher. He’s kind of tough at first, but then, once you get to know him he’s actually pretty nice.”

Favorite sports memory from high school?

“Going to the State meet last year was pretty cool,” Creamer said. “Hopefully I can get back there this year, too.

“I really like the making friends part of athletics, too,” Creamer said. “It provides you with a lot of memories.”

Creamer spoke about what it will take to succeed at the next level of sports.

“I think the coaching staff at Ashland is really great,” Creamer said. “That’s part of the reason I chose that school. I know they’re going to push me to do my best. I know the workouts are going to be hard, but I’m excited and looking forward to getting better.”

Creamer was asked whom she would like to thank for helping get her to this pivotal point in her life.

“First, I’d like to thank God, because He’s the one who blessed me with the ability to do my sports,” Creamer said. “It wouldn’t be possible without that.

“My parents, Sue Thomas and Jeff Creamer,” Creamer said. “I’m just thankful for all of the support they’ve given me throughout the years.

“My coaches, Brent Noes and Chip Wilt and all of my friends and teammates for just supporting me the whole way,” Creamer said.

“Everything about Macy Creamer is top-notch,” Miami Trace track and field coach Brent Noes said. “It starts with her upbringing with her mother and father.

“Here in the school, in the classroom, she’s top-notch,” Noes said. “In the field of athletics, she’s top-notch.

“Her work ethic is second to none,” Noes said. “For our athletes here at Miami Trace, she’s set the standard for what you need to do to be successful. We’re very proud of her for that. Her work ethic is what’s going to carry her through at the next level. With the level of difficulty of some of the events that she’s competed in, she’s going to be very well-prepared for when she gets to Ashland. I can’t really say enough about the amount of time and effort she’s put into this. It’s fantastic to see her reach that success.

“We’re just excited that’s she able to continue on with her academic and her athletic career,” Noes said.

Creamer currently holds the Miami Trace school record in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles and as a member of the 4 x 100-meter relay team.

