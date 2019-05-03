MT 2nd at Invit.

The Miami Trace Panthers held their annual track and field invitational Thursday, May 2.

After the rains passed through the area just prior to the meet, the sun actually shone and conditions were warm and humid for a good portion of the meet.

After a while, the clouds returned and cooled things back down.

The Miami Trace boys placed second with a team total of 113 points.

The Washington Blue Lions placed fifth with 68.5 points.

Hillsboro won the meet, scoring 128 points.

The McClain Tigers were sixth with 52.5 points.

Washington’s Lady Lions were third in the girls’ meet with 81 points.

Miami Trace was fourth with 77.5 points.

Greeneview won the meet with 122 points and Jonathan Alder was second with 117 points.

Hillsboro was sixth with 69 points and McClain was right behind them with 68.5 points.

Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer won the 100-meter dash (12.89), the 300-meter hurdles (47.64) and was second in the long jump (16’ 3”) and 100-meter hurdles (16.64).

Miami Trace won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 52.33. That relay team was comprised of Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Alyssa Butler.

Libby Aleshire was second in the discus throw with a distance of 101’ 11”.

Washington’s Megan Downing won the pole vault, clearing a height of 9’ 0”.

Cloe Copas won the 1600-meter run in 5:33.52.

Rayana Burns was second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.04.

Washington was second in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:24.46. Those relay members were Burns, Chloe Lovett, Halli Wall and Tabby Woods.

Jeleeya Tyree-Smith placed second in the high jump at 4’ 8”.

Washington’s Trent Langley won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.44.

Miami Trace’s Wyatt Cory was second in 15.53. Cory won the pole vault with a height of 12’ 6”.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:34.81. That relay was composed of Jake Atwood, Matthew Haddox, Keegan Terry and Jaden Haldeman.

Haldeman was second in the 100-meter dash, clocking a time of 11.61. He was second in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.45.

Also for Miami Trace, Terry, Atwood, Josh Liff and Haddox won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 46.16.

The Panthers won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:36.85. Those runners were Jotham Lewis, Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin and Atwood.

The Frontier Athletic Conference meet is set for Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Chillicothe High School.

Washington and Miami Trace girls results

4 x 800-meter relay: W, 4th, 12:42.91 (Cloe Copas, Abigail Tackage, Diya Patel, Mia Moats); Miami Trace (did not contest)

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 2nd, 16.64; Chloe Lovett, W, 10th, 19.66; Raven Haithcock, W, 12th, 21.09; Taylor Dawson, MT, 15th, 22.32

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, MT, 1st, 12.89; Alyssa Butler, MT, 4th, 13.35; McKenna Garren, W, 6th, 13.47; Tabby Woods, W, 13th, 13.93

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 1:51.73 (Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Mallory Pavey, Alyssa Butler); W, 7th, 1:57.96 (Tabby Woods, Bianca Nickell, Kayla Welling, McKenna Garren)

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 1st, 5:33.52; Annabella Szczberiak, MT, 8th, 6:31.15; Abigail Tackage, W, 10th, 7:01.81

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 1st, 52.33 (Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Alyssa Butler); W, 7th, 55.53 (Aaralyne Estep, Chloe Lovett, Aria Marting, McKenna Garren)

400-meter dash: Rayana Burns, W, 2nd, 1:04.04; Halli Wall, W, 5th, 1:06.50; Mallory Pavey, MT, 9th, 1:08.90; Bridget Perkins, MT, 12th, 1:12.41

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, MT, 1st, 47.64; Chloe Lovett, W, 5th, 52.56; Sydney Shadburn, W, 13th, 58.11; Taylor Dawson, MT, 14th, 58.74

800-meter run: Abigail Tackage, W, 12th, 2:59.07; Shawna Conger, W, 13th, 3:00.47; (MT did not start)

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, MT, 6th, 28.67; Tabby Woods, W, 9th, 29.10; Lilly Litteral, Mt, 14th, 29.75; Halli Wall, W, 15th, 30.09

3200-meter run: Cloe Copas, W, 3rd, 12:17.44; Annabella Szczberiak, MT, 8th, 14:48.93; Shelbee Crago, W, 9th, 19:33.81

4 x 400-meter relay: W, 2nd, 4:24.46 (Rayana Burns, Chloe Lovett, Halli Wall, Tabby Woods); MT, 8th, 5:02.53 (Mallory Pavey, Tori Morrison, Krissy Ison, Miranda Cory)

High jump: Jeleeya Tyree-Smith, W, 2nd, 4’ 8”; Tori Morrison, MT, tied 4th, 4’ 6”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, MT, 2nd, 16’ 3”; Maddie Southward, MT, 8th, 14’ 10 1/2”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 12th, 13’ 11 1/2”; Haley Brenner, W, 16th, 12’ 7 1/2”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, MT, 2nd, 101’ 11”; Beth Wilt, W, 6th, 85’ 11”; Shawna Conger, W, 11th, 80’ 5”; Julianne Stevenson, MT, 12th, 77’ 6”

Shot put: Shawna Conger, W, 4th, 31’ 10”; Hannah Haithcock, W, 6th, 30’ 7 1/2”; Libby Aleshire, MT, 8th, 29’ 3”; Lilly Workman, MT, 10th, 26’ 10”

Pole vault: Megan Downing, W, 1st, 9’ 0”; Miranda Cory, MT, tied 8th, 6’ 0”; Sydney Shadburn, W, tied 10th, 6’ 0”

Girls team results

Greeneview, 1st, 122; Jonathan Alder, 2nd, 117; Washington, 3rd, 81; Miami Trace, 4th, 77.5; Westfall, 5th, 71; Hillsboro, 6th, 69; McClain, 7th, 68.5; Waverly, 8th, 56

Miami Trace and Washington boys results

4 x 800-meter relay: MT, 3rd, 8:53.30 (Caleb Brannigan, Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Jotham Lewis); W, 6th, 9:43.89 (Kameron Morris, Chase Mallow, Clayton Persinger, Connor Lane)

110-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, W, 1st, 15.44; Wyatt Cory, MT, 2nd, 15.53

100-meter dash: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 2nd, 11.61; Jake Atwood, MT, 5th, 11.74; Jamie McCane, W, 8th, 12.08; Miguel O’Flaherty, W, 14th, 13.36

4 x 200-meter relay: MT, 1st, 1:34.81 (Jake Atwood, Matthew Haddox, Keegan Terry, Jaden Haldeman); W, 5th, 1:38.10 (Shlok Shah, Caden Smith, Garitt Leisure, Jamie McCane)

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 4th, 4:52.40; Henry DeBruin, MT, 6th, 4:53.27; Connor Lane, W, 13th, 5:29.23; Clayton Persinger, W, 14th, 6:43.64

4 x 100-meter relay: MT, 1st, 46.16 (Keegan Terry, Jake Atwood, Josh Liff, Matthew Haddox); W, 3rd, 49.98 (Jamie McCane, Trent Langley, Garitt Leisure, Eli Lynch)

400-meter dash: Wyatt Cory, MT, 4th, 52.97; Shlok Shah, W, 10th, 57.04; Jacob Downing, MT, 11th, 57.39; Chase Mallow, W, 13th, 58.34

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, MT, 2nd, 42.45; Trent Langley, W, 3rd, 44.07; Caden Smith, W, 10th, 47.31; Andrew Amore, MT, 12th, 50.04

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, MT, 3rd, 2:09.86; Kameron Morris, W, 4th, 2:10.46; Simon DeBruin, MT, 6th, 2:11.31

200-meter dash: Eli Lynch, W, tied 4th, 24.309; Matthew Haddox, MT, 7th, 24.67; Keegan Terry, Mt, 9th, 25.05; Jamie McCane, W, 10th, 25.32

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, MT, 3rd, 10:53.67; Charles Lapasky, MT, 7th, 11:14.59; Connor Lane, W, 12th, 11:57.26; Caden Hott, W, 15th, 14:20.91

4 x 400-meter relay: MT, 1st, 3:36.85 (Jotham Lewis, Henry DeBruin, Simon DeBruin, Jake Atwood); W, 4th, 3:42.65 (Kameron Morris, Chase Mallow, Eli Lynch, Trent Langley)

High jump: Andrew Amore, MT, 8th, 5’ 4”; Bryce Coy, W, 10th, 5’ 2”

Long jump: Eli Lynch, W, 3rd, 19’ 7 1/2”; Jaden Haldeman, MT, 5th, 18’ 9 1/2”; Andrew Amore, MT, 9th, 18’ 3”; Miguel O’Flaherty, W, 15th, 16’ 1 1/2”

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, W, 7th, 126’ 2 1/2”; Cassius Howland, W, 12th, 96’ 9 1/2”; Justin Shoemaker, MT, 13th, 93’ 3”; Anthony Mayer, MT, 14th, 89’ 2”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, W, 3rd, 49’ 3 1/2”; Cassius Howland, W, 7th, 41’ 4”; Josh Liff, MT, 8th 41’ 1 1/2”; Cole Enochs, MT, 13th, 36’ 2”

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, MT, 1st, 12’ 6”; Bryce Coy, W, 4th, 11’ 0”; Jacob Stone, W, 6th, 10’ 6”’ Andrew Amore, MT, 8th, 9’ 0”

Boys results

Hillsboro, 1st, 128; Miami Trace, 2nd, 113; Jonathan Alder, 3rd, 111; Waverly, 4th, 97.5; Washington, 5th, 68.5; McClain, 6th, 52.5; Greeneview, 7th, 45.5; Westfall, 8th, 45

The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers run side by side during the first exchange of the 4 x 100-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019 at MTHS. (l-r); Trent Langley and Jamie McCane of Washington and Jake Atwood and Keegan Terry. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_MT-and-WHS-boys-4-x-1-handoff.jpg The Washington Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers run side by side during the first exchange of the 4 x 100-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019 at MTHS. (l-r); Trent Langley and Jamie McCane of Washington and Jake Atwood and Keegan Terry. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Taylor Dawson clears a hurdle for Miami Trace in the 100-meter event Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Miami Trace Invitational. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Taylor-Dawson-hurdles-.jpg Taylor Dawson clears a hurdle for Miami Trace in the 100-meter event Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Miami Trace Invitational. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Shlok Shah leaps through the air in the long jump at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Shlok-Shah-long-jump.jpg Washington’s Shlok Shah leaps through the air in the long jump at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Kayla Welling (left) takes the exchange from Bianca Nickell for Washington during the 4 x 200-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Lady-Lions-4-x-1.jpg Kayla Welling (left) takes the exchange from Bianca Nickell for Washington during the 4 x 200-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Tori Morrison clears the bar in the high jump for Miami Trace at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Tori-Morrison-high-jump.jpg Tori Morrison clears the bar in the high jump for Miami Trace at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Shawna Conger competes in the shot put event at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Shawna-Conger.jpg Washington’s Shawna Conger competes in the shot put event at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Wyatt Cory of Miami Trace (left) and Trent Langley of Washington come down over a hurdle during the 110-meter race Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Miami Trace Invitational. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Wyatt-Cory-Trent-Langley.jpg Wyatt Cory of Miami Trace (left) and Trent Langley of Washington come down over a hurdle during the 110-meter race Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Miami Trace Invitational. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace track seniors were recognized prior to the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. (front, l-r); Tori Morrison, Taylor Dawson, Macy Creamer, Krissy Ison, Meri Grace Carson; (back, l-r); Trenton Crawford, Jotham Lewis, Wyatt Cory, Josh Liff, Jake Atwood and Cole Howland. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_MT-track-seniors-5-2-2019.jpg Miami Trace track seniors were recognized prior to the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2019. (front, l-r); Tori Morrison, Taylor Dawson, Macy Creamer, Krissy Ison, Meri Grace Carson; (back, l-r); Trenton Crawford, Jotham Lewis, Wyatt Cory, Josh Liff, Jake Atwood and Cole Howland. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

