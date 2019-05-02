Blue Lion baseball falls at Eastern, 7-4

On Wednesday, May 1 the Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Brown County to take on the Eastern Warriors.

Eastern won this game, 7-4.

Ryan Schwartz started on the mound for the Blue Lions and took the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings with three hits and six runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and five walks. He hit one batter.

R.G. Crabtree pitched one inning with one hit and one unearned run. He struck out one and walked two.

Brock Morris pitched 1.1 innings. His line was all zeros.

Scmid was the winning pitcher for Eastern. He went the distance with seven hits and four runs (two earned). He struck out four and walked two. He also hit one batter.

The Blue Lions struck early with a run in the top of the first.

George Reno walked and one out later, Jarred Hall reached on an error that allow Reno to score after he had stolen second.

Eastern tied the game in the bottom of the second.

Washington regained the lead with a run in the top of the third.

Karson Runk reached on an error. He scored on a single by Hall.

Eastern took a 3-2 lead in the third and went in front 6-2 in the fourth.

The Blue Lions trailed 7-2 when they came to bat in the top of the seventh.

The first two batters were retired before Schwartz came to the plate and hit a double to center.

Eli Shaw followed with a double to center, scoring Schwartz.

Brock Morris came up with a third consecutive double that scored Shaw. The following batter was retired, ending the game.

Washington’s game with Adena (on Thursday) was cancelled by rain.

The Blue Lions (3-17 overall) host Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 101 000 2 — 4 7 2

E 012 310 x — 7 4 4

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb, fc, sb; Karson Runk, 0-4, 1 run, roe; Jarred Hall, 1-4, 1 rbi, roe; Tyler Rood, 0-4, roe; Ryan Schwartz, 3-3, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 2b, 2 sb; Eli Shaw, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; R.G. Crabtree, 0-2, hbp; Brock Morris, 1-1, 1 rbi; Tyler Tackage, 1-4, roe; Cortez O’Flaherty, 0-3, fc. LOB: 10.

Offensively for Eastern: Scmid, 0-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Vargas, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, sac, roe; Wiles, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 3b, fc; Vaughn, 1-4, 2 rbi, sb; Battson, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb, home run, sb; Mock, 0-1, 1 bb, hbp; Belcher, 0-0, 1 run; Newman, 0-2; Gallant, 0-2, 1 bb; Wolfe, 0-1, 1 run, 2 bb, sb. LOB: 6.