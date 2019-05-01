BLT honors seniors, beats Tigers

It was senior night for Washington Blue Lion tennis as they welcomed the team from Circleville High School to Gardner Park Wednesday.

Washington honored its two seniors, Blaise Tayese and Shrey Maniya.

The Blue Lions won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Grant Kuhlwein defeated Emily Cottrill, 6-0, 6-0.

At second singles, Blaise Tayese beat Michael Boring, 6-0, 6-0.

Shrey Maniya made it a clean, scoreless sweep on the singles courts, winning third singles over Sydney Williams, 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Washington’s Ty Rose and Garrett DeWees beat Bobby Brewer and Josh Astle, 7-5, 7-5.

At second doubles, Circleville’s Autumn Deroseme and Ryan Jenkins beat Sam Schroeder and Olivia Wayne, 6-4, 6-2.

Washington won a j-v match Wednesday as Josh Cartwright and Rachel Palmer defeated Bob Bailey and Tom Mark in a pro set, 8-1.

Washington’s home match with Unioto, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled by Unioto so they could make up a league match.

Washington will be back in action in the Sectional tournament Monday in Portsmouth.

The doubles tournament will be held on the courts at Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State is the site of the Sectional singles tournament.

The Washington Blue Lions saluted their two tennis seniors prior to a non-conference match against Circleville Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Shrey Maniya, left and Blaise Tayese ended the regular season by winning their respective matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Blue-Lion-tennis-seniors-5-1-2019.jpg The Washington Blue Lions saluted their two tennis seniors prior to a non-conference match against Circleville Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Shrey Maniya, left and Blaise Tayese ended the regular season by winning their respective matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Photo by Mary Kay West