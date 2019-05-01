Lady Panthers shut out Lady Lions, 12-0

On the warmest day of the spring thus far, the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team hosted the Lady Panthers of Miami Trace in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

Miami Trace won the game, 12-0.

Olivia Wolffe was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace. She pitched seven innings and allowed one hit.

She struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Wolffe was working on a perfect game two outs into the bottom of the sixth when Washington’s Haven McGraw hit a single to center field.

Makenna Knisley started and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched two innings with 12 hits and seven runs (four earned). She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Meredith Pabst pitched 2.2 innings with two hits and no runs. She walked one and struck out one.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched 2.1 innings with six hits and five runs (one earned). She struck out two and walked one.

Miami Trace had 20 hits in the game, with seven batters collecting at least two hits.

Sidney Payton went 4 for 5 for the Lady Panthers, with two home runs and four rbi.

Wolffe went 3 for 5 and scored one run and Kaylee Hauck was 3 for 5 with one rbi and one run scored.

“Sidney is starting to come out of her slump,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “A lot of our girls are hitting the ball now. It’s been like a teeter totter ride, but now we’re all coming together. Our defense is getting better, too.

“Olivia did a great job tonight with a one-hitter,” Henry said.

“She’s one of the top hitters in the league,” Washington head coach Randy Elzey said of Payton. “She’s only a freshman. Nothing but good things are going to happen for her.

“I kept telling the girls every inning, ‘she’s got a no-no and a perfect game going. Nobody’s gotten to first base yet.’ I was challenging them to see who was going to step up and get a hit. We made some changes in the line-up and Haven came through with a single.”

In the top of the first, Payton hit a solo home run for Miami Trace.

In the top of the second, Maddie Mossbarger singled and with one out, Hauck singled.

With Payton at bat, she appeared to either walk or was hit by a pitch. It turned out to be neither as the ball hit the knob of her bat.

With another turn at the plate, Payton hit a home run to left field to make it 4-0.

Jessica Camp and Ashley Campbell singled. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position.

With two away, Aubrey Schwartz singled, scoring Campbell and Hannah Miller, who was running for Camp.

In the top of the third, Cassidy Lovett hit a double to left. She scored on a single by Hauck to give Miami Trace a 7-0 lead.

The next three innings were scoreless.

In the top of the seventh, Payton led off with an infield hit. She went to second on a passed ball.

Camp reached on an error that allowed Payton to score.

Campbell singled to center and Wolffe singled, loading the bases.

Piper Grooms hit into a fielder’s choice and an error on the play allowed Miller (running for Camp) to score.

Grooms advanced to second on a wild pitch and, after a ground out, Mossbarger hit a double, scoring Grooms and Wolffe.

Lovett then had a single and Hauck walked. With Miller at bat, an error allowed Mossbarger to score what would be the final run of the game.

Miami Trace (13-4 overall) is at East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

Washington (3-17 overall) is home Thursday to face McClain and home on Friday for Vinton County. Game time is 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 151 000 5 — 12 20 0

W 000 000 0 — 0 1 6

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 3-5, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Sidney Payton, 4-5, 3 runs, 4 rbi, 2 home runs, fc; Hannah Miller, 0-1; Jessica Camp, 1-5, 1 run, 2 roe; Ashley Campbell, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 bb; Olivia Wolffe, 3-5, 1 run; Aubrey Schwartz, 2-3, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Devin Thomas, 0-0; Piper Grooms, 0-1, 1 run, fc; Kylee Rossiter, 1-5, roe; Maddie Mossbarger, 2-5, 2 runs, 2 rbi, roe; Cassidy Lovett, 2-4, 1 run, 2b. LOB: 14.

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-3; Kassidy Olsson, 0-3; Maddy Jenkins, 0-3; Makenna Knisley, 0-3; Meredith Pabst, 0-2; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2; Kearria Marcum, 0-2; Mallori Tucker, 0-1; Taylor Smith, 0-1; Emma Funari, 0-1; Haven McGraw, 1-1. LOB: 1.

Miami Trace freshman Sidney Payton heads for home after the first of her two home runs during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, May 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Sidney-Payton-home-run-smile-5-1-2019.jpg Miami Trace freshman Sidney Payton heads for home after the first of her two home runs during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington senior Taylor Smith stands at the plate during the Fayette County rivalry game against Miami Trace at Washington High School Wednesday, May 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Taylor-Smith-vs-MT-5-1-2019.jpg Washington senior Taylor Smith stands at the plate during the Fayette County rivalry game against Miami Trace at Washington High School Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald