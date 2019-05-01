Lady Panthers beat Logan Elm, 4-3

On Tuesday, April 30, the Miami Trace varsity softball team hosted Logan Elm.

Miami Trace won the game, 4-3.

Maddie Mossbarger was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace. In seven innings, she allowed three runs (all earned) on 11 hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Eatler took the loss for Logan Elm. Over six innings, she allowed eight hits and four earned runs. She struck out seven with no walks.

“I’m very proud of how the kids played the game today,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “Logan Elm is a well-coached team. They came out hitting with three doubles in row and our girls kept their heads high and played ball tonight.

“Maddie pitched a great game for us,” Henry said. “She had them off-balance with her movement on the ball. The girls stepped up and played defense tonight. The hitting is getting better. It’s just not the long ball; we are bunting and moving runners over and playing the game.”

Logan Elm scored two runs in the top of the first off of three doubles.

In the bottom of the first, Kaylee Hauck bunted and reached on an error.

Jessica Camp hit a two-run home run over the left-center field fence.

Miami Trace took a 3-2 lead with a run in the bottom of the third.

Ashley Campbell drilled a double to right and Olivia Wolffe singled.

Aubrey Schwartz followed with a single to score Campbell.

Logan Elm scored, tying the game in the top of the fourth.

Miami Trace scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.

Cassidy Lovett hit a single and Hauck sacrificed her to second. Camp’s base hit scored Lovett.

Miami Trace (12-4) plays at East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

LE 200 100 0 — 3 11 1

MT 201 100 x — 4 8 1

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-2, 2 runs, 2 sac; Sidney Payton, 0-4; Jessica Camp, 2-3, home run, 3 rbi, run; Hannah Miller, 0-0; Ashley Campbell, 1-2, 2b, run, bb; Olivia Wolffe, 1-3, 2b; Aubrey Schwartz, 1-3, rbi; Kylee Rossiter, 0-2, hbp; Krissy Ison, 0-3; Cassidy Lovett, 3-3, run, sb.

Offensively for Logan Elm: Arnold, 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, sb; Affolter, 2-4, 2 rbi, 2 2b, run; Porter, 3-4, 2 2b; Reeser, 2-4; Eatler, 0-4; Lear, 0-2; Diehl, 0-2; Surrett, 0-3; King, 3-3.